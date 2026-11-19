Professor of Information Systems Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick

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Ram D. Gopal is the Information Systems Society's Distinguished Fellow and a Professor of Information Systems and Management at the Warwick Business School. He has a diverse and a rich portfolio of research that spans big data analytics, health informatics, financial technologies, information security, privacy and valuation, intellectual property rights, online market design and business impacts of technology. His research has appeared in Management Science, Management Information Systems Quarterly, Operations Research, INFORMS Journal on Computing, Information Systems Research, Journal of Business, Journal of Law and Economics, Communications of the ACM, IEEE Transactions on Knowledge and Data Engineering, Journal of Management Information Systems, Decision Support Systems, and other journals and conference proceedings. He is currently a Senior Editor of Information Systems Research and has held editorial positions at Decision Sciences, Journal of Database Management, Information Systems Frontiers, and Journal of Management Sciences. He served as the President of the Workshop on Information Technologies and Systems organization from 2016 to 2018.

–present Professor of Information Systems Management, University of Warwick

Experience