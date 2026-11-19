MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HYDERABAD, Nov 19 (NNN) -- ASEAN and Pakistan on Thursday vowed to forge closer ties by boosting trade and expanding security cooperation.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn highlighted the longstanding ties between ASEAN and Pakistan during his visit, which was the first in two decades by a head of the regional bloc to the South Asian country.

"As we approach the 35th anniversary of our sectoral dialogue partnership in 2028, we have an opportunity to build on our strong foundation and translate our long-standing relationship into more substantial cooperation and tangible benefits for our peoples," Kao said in his remarks at a media stakeout in Islamabad alongside Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Both Dar and Kao spoke about considerable untapped potential in business and people-to-people links.

Bilateral merchandise trade in 2025 was valued around US$10.3 billion.

"This provides a good foundation to expand and diversify our trade and investment relations, enhance digital connectivity, and promote business partnerships," the ASEAN chief said.

Pakistan and ASEAN see new opportunities in renewable energy, food security, sustainable agriculture, science and technology, and the halal sector.

"Economic cooperation was central to our discussions. We explored ways to expand trade and investment through trade facilitation, improved connectivity, and greater digital integration," the Pakistan deputy prime minister said.

Kao highlighted cooperation between the two sides in promoting regional peace, security, and stability.

"Pakistan has been an active participant in the ASEAN Regional Forum, and we value its contribution to confidence-building and preventive diplomacy," he said.

The secretary-general raised concern over the ongoing volatility in West Asia and its geopolitical and humanitarian implications.

He said ASEAN welcomes Pakistan's "constructive role in mediating the ceasefire between the United States and Iran" and its efforts for dialogue and deescalation.

Kao said there should be a "complete and immediate cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East."

--NNN