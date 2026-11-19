Alamos Gold Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc.: Announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 17 consecutive years and including the upcoming dividend, has returned $143 million to shareholders thus far in 2026 through dividends and share buybacks. The dividend is payable on December 17, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3. This dividend qualifies as an“eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.25 at $37.85.
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