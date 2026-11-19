Talamore Mining Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Talamore Mining Corp.: Announced the successful completion of its previously announced warrant early exercise incentive program, resulting in significant strengthening of the Company's treasury and providing additional capital to advance development of its flagship Coffee Gold Project. Under the Incentive Program, holders of eligible outstanding common share purchase warrants exercised a total of 31.3 million warrants at an exercise price of $2.50 per warrant, generating gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $78.3 million. Talamore Mining Corp. shares T are trading down $0.07 at $5.35.
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