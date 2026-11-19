Real Matters Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Real Matters Inc.: Announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. The company generated fourth-quarter consolidated revenues of $45.8 million, relatively flat compared with the prior year, consolidated Net Revenue of $11.8 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million. Real Matters Inc. shares T are trading down $0.16 at $2.90.
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