Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin report the discovery of copper-gold-silver mineralization in the first drill holes on private land at the Company's Gleeson Copper-Gold Project. Gleeson is located in the historical Courtland-Gleeson Mining District in southeastern Arizona, 28 miles (about 45 kms.) north of the world-famous historical Bisbee Mining District. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading down $0.07 at $8.48.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment