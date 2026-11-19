Doseology Sciences Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:37 AM EST - Doseology Sciences Inc: Reports that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 18, 2026. A total of 2,824,597 common shares were voted, representing 34.93% of the 8,086,889 common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting. Doseology Sciences Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.11.
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