Yukon Metals Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:41 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp: Reports results from the 2026 regional surface exploration program at its 100%-owned AZ Project, located 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. Rock and soil sampling identified copper-gold anomalies across three areas: the Viper Prospect, a newly identified skarn at the Saddle Zone, and the Wrangell Zone. Highlights of the program include copper-gold surface anomalies east of the 2026 drilling at Viper, a new mineralized skarn showing at Saddle, and anomalous rock samples at Wrangell, a porphyry-style exploration target. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading off one cent at $0.19.
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