Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.: Announces the sale of two VMS+TM cardiac imaging systems, which will be donated in honor of Ella's Umbrella. The systems will support clinical research and the integration of advanced cardiac imaging into routine patient care. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. shares V are trading up one cent at $0.07.
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