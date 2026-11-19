Conavi Medical Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Conavi Medical Corp: Issued an update to shareholders from Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer relaying the highlights that years of development have now translated into U.S. commercial clinical use. Over the past year, Conavi has achieved four milestones that establish the foundation for OCTIVTM, powered by NovasightTM including FDA 510(k) clearance for our next-generation hybrid imaging system; peer-reviewed clinical evidence illustrating how hybrid imaging can inform coronary treatment decisions; first U.S. commercial placement and clinically beneficial cases with OCTIV, followed by ongoing use by multiple physicians; and a five-year extension of the Japan Lifeline credit facilities, moving maturity from April 2027 to April 2032. Conavi Medical Corp shares V are trading off one cent at $0.10.
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