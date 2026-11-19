TSX Skids, Giving Back Earlier Gains
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while investors awaited Anthropic's highly anticipated market debut.
The TSX slumbered 114.25 points, or 2.1%, to 34,463.53
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.01 cents to 69.92 cents U.S.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 5.6 points to 738.06.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower to start Thursday, nevertheless, with industrials sliding 1%, consumer staples off 0.9%, and real-estate decreasing 0.7%.
The two gainers were telecoms, up 2.1%, and information technology, nicking up 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite rose on Thursday as investors geared up for a potential gain in Anthropic shares and after the company raised even more money than expected in its initial public offering - which revived the artificial intelligence trade.
The Dow Jones Industrials plunged 345.57 points to 49,852.60.
The S&P 500 decreased 17.76 points to 7,305.87
The tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 46.04 points to 24,475.93.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ, trading under the ticker ANT. The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is expected to be even stronger than seen during SpaceX, according to Vanda Research.
The higher-than-expected pricing for the IPO gave the broader tech sector a boost. Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron Technology were up almost 2% and 3.6%, respectively. Tech giant Microsoft popped around 2%, while neocloud CoreWeave advanced 3%.
Anthropic upsized the offering as well, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Also helping sentiment on the chip trade was Texas resuming certain permits for data centers, quelling fears about a broader AI buildout slowdown following the midterm elections. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality resumed its“normal permit review process,” a spokesperson said.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sagged, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $1.07 to $84.33 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $42.20 to $3,699.70 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while investors awaited Anthropic's highly anticipated market debut.
The TSX slumbered 114.25 points, or 2.1%, to 34,463.53
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.01 cents to 69.92 cents U.S.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 5.6 points to 738.06.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower to start Thursday, nevertheless, with industrials sliding 1%, consumer staples off 0.9%, and real-estate decreasing 0.7%.
The two gainers were telecoms, up 2.1%, and information technology, nicking up 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite rose on Thursday as investors geared up for a potential gain in Anthropic shares and after the company raised even more money than expected in its initial public offering - which revived the artificial intelligence trade.
The Dow Jones Industrials plunged 345.57 points to 49,852.60.
The S&P 500 decreased 17.76 points to 7,305.87
The tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 46.04 points to 24,475.93.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ, trading under the ticker ANT. The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is expected to be even stronger than seen during SpaceX, according to Vanda Research.
The higher-than-expected pricing for the IPO gave the broader tech sector a boost. Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron Technology were up almost 2% and 3.6%, respectively. Tech giant Microsoft popped around 2%, while neocloud CoreWeave advanced 3%.
Anthropic upsized the offering as well, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Also helping sentiment on the chip trade was Texas resuming certain permits for data centers, quelling fears about a broader AI buildout slowdown following the midterm elections. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality resumed its“normal permit review process,” a spokesperson said.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sagged, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $1.07 to $84.33 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $42.20 to $3,699.70 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment