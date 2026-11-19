Advantage, ADF, Loblaw At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Advantage Energy Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.44. Tuesday, Canadian Natural Resources announced a deal to acquire Advantage Energy in a major Alberta focused transaction. The acquisition expands Canadian Natural Resources' position in the Montney and Charlie Lake resource plays centered in Alberta.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.00. ADF Group says it has signed a $602-million contract in the northeastern United States, the company's largest contract ever in terms of volume and value. The maker of steel superstructures says the project will require about $10 million in capital investment at its plant in Terrebonne, Que.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $70.63. Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.00. ADF Group says it has signed a $602-million contract in the northeastern United States, the company's largest contract ever in terms of volume and value. The maker of steel superstructures says the project will require about $10 million in capital investment at its plant in Terrebonne, Que.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $70.63. Loblaw reported Q3 retail sales growth of 3.6% and adjusted diluted net earnings per common share growth of 8.8%.
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