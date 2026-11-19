TSX Stumbles By Noon
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index faltered as Thursday morning became afternoon, as gold miners came under pressure after the yellow metal fell to a 14-month low, while investors awaited the much anticipated market debut of Anthropic due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 309.50 points to 34,268.55
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.09 cents to 69.87 cents U.S.
The heavyweight materials sector fell, with miners Allied Gold handing over $1.10, or 3.9%, to $27.22, and Centerra?Gold shedding 73 cents, or 2.7%, after the precious metal slipped due to strength in the U.S. dollar.
Seabridge Gold tumbled $10.06, or 27.5%, to $26.58, to its lowest level since November 2025.
Telus Corp rose?$1.28, or 9.4%, to $14.92, emerging as the top gainer after Quebecor's statement on its proposed combination with the telecom operator.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 16.37 points, or 2.2%, to 727.29.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were lower mid- Thursday, with gold off 2.6%, materials weaker by 2.1%, and industrials sliding 1.2%.
Only telecoms fended off the negative tide, gaining 3.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite traded higher, while the broader market declined on Thursday as the Anthropic IPO revived some enthusiasm around the artificial intelligence trade.
The Dow Jones Industrials plunged 481.87 points, or 1%, to 49,716.30.
The S&P 500 decreased 18.45 points to 7,308.18
The tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 77.71 points to 24,597.59.
Key technology stocks were higher. Chipmakers Nvidia gained more than 1% and Micron Technology added more 3%. Tech giant Microsoft moved up more than 1%, while neocloud CoreWeave traded up around 2%.
Advanced Micro Devices, however, lost more than 10% after Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the name, pointing to possible U.S. export control breaches that involve China.
Other areas of the market beyond those related to AI saw pressure. Healthcare stocks such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck, each fell almost 3%, weighing on the Dow. Others like credit card issuer Visa declined nearly 3% as well.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ, trading under the ticker ANT. The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is reportedly expected to be even stronger than seen during SpaceX.
Anthropic also upsized the offering, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sagged, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $1.18 to $84.44 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $61.60 to $3,680.30 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index faltered as Thursday morning became afternoon, as gold miners came under pressure after the yellow metal fell to a 14-month low, while investors awaited the much anticipated market debut of Anthropic due later in the day.
The TSX slumbered 309.50 points to 34,268.55
The Canadian dollar eked up 0.09 cents to 69.87 cents U.S.
The heavyweight materials sector fell, with miners Allied Gold handing over $1.10, or 3.9%, to $27.22, and Centerra?Gold shedding 73 cents, or 2.7%, after the precious metal slipped due to strength in the U.S. dollar.
Seabridge Gold tumbled $10.06, or 27.5%, to $26.58, to its lowest level since November 2025.
Telus Corp rose?$1.28, or 9.4%, to $14.92, emerging as the top gainer after Quebecor's statement on its proposed combination with the telecom operator.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 16.37 points, or 2.2%, to 727.29.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were lower mid- Thursday, with gold off 2.6%, materials weaker by 2.1%, and industrials sliding 1.2%.
Only telecoms fended off the negative tide, gaining 3.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite traded higher, while the broader market declined on Thursday as the Anthropic IPO revived some enthusiasm around the artificial intelligence trade.
The Dow Jones Industrials plunged 481.87 points, or 1%, to 49,716.30.
The S&P 500 decreased 18.45 points to 7,308.18
The tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 77.71 points to 24,597.59.
Key technology stocks were higher. Chipmakers Nvidia gained more than 1% and Micron Technology added more 3%. Tech giant Microsoft moved up more than 1%, while neocloud CoreWeave traded up around 2%.
Advanced Micro Devices, however, lost more than 10% after Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the name, pointing to possible U.S. export control breaches that involve China.
Other areas of the market beyond those related to AI saw pressure. Healthcare stocks such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck, each fell almost 3%, weighing on the Dow. Others like credit card issuer Visa declined nearly 3% as well.
Traders are focused on how the company behind Claude performs when it debuts on the NASDAQ, trading under the ticker ANT. The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range.
Anthropic is set to pop 25% when it opens for trading, according to indications from the perpetual futures markets. Retail trader demand is reportedly expected to be even stronger than seen during SpaceX.
Anthropic also upsized the offering, selling around 980 million shares, bringing the amount raised to $81.3 billion and surpassing SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury sagged, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered $1.18 to $84.44 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $61.60 to $3,680.30 U.S. an ounce.
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