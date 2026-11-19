MENAFN - Pressat) Alkagesta has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® in November 2026, following an anonymous survey of employees across the Malta-headquartered trading house. The recognition is based entirely on what colleagues reported about their day-to-day experience of the workplace, measured through the Trust IndexTM survey of trust, fairness, and pride in their work.

The result reflects the views of employees across the different functions of the company, given in confidence and without attribution, and provides the HR function with a baseline as the team continues to develop across 17 offices and representations worldwide.

The certification arrives at the close of a year in which Alkagesta recorded record first-half results, promoted Darren Axisa to Country Manager Malta and Anthony Guida to Biofuels Trading Desk Lead, and continued to add roles in trading, operations, finance, and compliance. Alkagesta employs 167 professionals and was founded in Malta in 2018 by its management team, which remains privately held and governed by senior leadership.

About Great Place To Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.