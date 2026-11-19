MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jardin Heights will bring modern luxury townhomes to a premier Atlanta suburb

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Atlanta-area community, Jardin Heights, is coming soon to Johns Creek, Georgia. This new townhome community will feature expertly crafted three-story designs in one of suburban Atlanta's most sought-after locations. Site work is underway at 11750 Jardin Way, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in mid-2027.







Showcasing thoughtfully designed townhomes, Jardin Heights will feature spacious three-story floor plans with open-concept layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, and two-car garages. Homes will range up to 2,677 square feet and will be priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Located within walking distance of vibrant shopping and dining districts, including the brand-new Medley mixed-use project, Jardin Heights will provide a highly walkable, desirable setting. Home shoppers will also enjoy proximity to outdoor recreation, local entertainment options in Alpharetta and Cumming, and access to top-rated schools in Johns Creek, including Northview High School.







"We are excited to bring Jardin Heights to the vibrant Johns Creek area, where home shoppers will discover the perfect blend of modern luxury and convenience," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "This community is designed to meet the needs of home buyers at every life stage, offering thoughtfully crafted townhomes in a premier location."







Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Jardin Heights, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)