(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs said today that its 2X daily Anthropic ETFs, the Defiance 2X ANT Long Daily ETF (Nasdaq: ANTC) and the Defiance 2X ANT Short Daily ETF (Nasdaq: ANTQ), are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Monday, November 23, 2026. The two leveraged single-stock ETFs, one long and one inverse, are tied to the share price of Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT), the company behind the Claude AI models, whose stock opened on Nasdaq today at $111.50 per share. ANTC seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of ANT. ANTQ seeks daily inverse investment results, before fees and expenses, of -2 times (-200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of ANT. Neither Fund seeks to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day. Shares of ANTC and ANTQ cannot be purchased until the Funds begin trading. ANTC and ANTQ: 2X Long and 2X Short Daily Anthropic ETFs

ANTC ANTQ Fund name Defiance 2X ANT Long Daily ETF Defiance 2X ANT Short Daily ETF Exchange Nasdaq Nasdaq Daily objective, before fees and expenses 200% of the daily percentage change in ANT's share price -200% of the daily percentage change in ANT's share price Underlying security Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) Total annual fund operating expenses 0.71%

0.71%

Expected first day of trading November 23, 2026 November 23, 2026

Both Funds are part of Tidal Trust II. The ANTC prospectus and the ANTQ prospectus are available now. For fund details, visit defianceetfs.com/anthropic-etfs or call 833.333.9383.

Anthropic Stock (ANT): IPO Price, Opening Price and Valuation

Anthropic priced its initial public offering of 980 million shares of Class A common stock at $83.00 per share on November 18, an offering of about $81.3 billion before any exercise of the underwriters' option. The stock opened at $111.50 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker ANT. That opening price values Anthropic at more than $2 trillion on a fully diluted basis, which also counts stock options, restricted stock and convertible securities.

Anthropic is the AI company behind Claude, which it delivers through its models, developer platform and applications such as Claude Code. Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, it is organized as a Delaware public benefit corporation. According to its prospectus, Anthropic reported revenue of $33.2 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $2.5 billion for the same period of 2025, and a net loss of $104.0 billion for the 2026 period, of which $94.3 billion came from changes in the fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and SAFEs.

An investment in the Funds is not a direct investment in Anthropic. The Funds are not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Anthropic.

Questions About ANTC and ANTQ

When do ANTC and ANTQ start trading?

ANTC and ANTQ are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq at the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Funds are not available for purchase before then, and the expected date may change.

What are ANTC and ANTQ?

ANTC is the Defiance 2X ANT Long Daily ETF, a leveraged ETF, and ANTQ is the Defiance 2X ANT Short Daily ETF, an inverse leveraged ETF. Both are single-stock ETFs with one-day objectives tied to Anthropic's share price, designed to give active traders a way to express a short-term view on Anthropic, long or short, through a single exchange-listed ticker in a standard brokerage account.

Do ANTC and ANTQ hold Anthropic stock?

No. The Funds obtain exposure through swap agreements with financial institutions and may also use listed options, and they rebalance at or near each close so the next session starts at about 200% or -200% exposure.

What happens if ANTC or ANTQ is held for more than one day?

Each Fund targets ANT's percentage change over a single trading day, measured from one close to the next. Over any longer period, a Fund's return is the result of each day's returns compounded, which will very likely differ from 200% or -200% of ANT's return for that period. According to the prospectus, each Fund will lose money over periods longer than a single day if ANT's performance is flat, and either Fund may lose money even when ANT moves in its favor over the period.

What is the expense ratio for ANTC and ANTQ?

Total annual fund operating expenses are 0.71% for each Fund, according to the prospectus.

Who are ANTC and ANTQ designed for?

ANTC and ANTQ are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. They are designed only for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged or daily inverse leveraged results and who monitor their positions frequently. An investor could lose the full value of an investment within a single trading day.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to take amplified positions in publicly traded companies that we believe may experience future high growth, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Important Disclosures

Defiance ETFs, LLC is the fund sponsor. Tidal Investments LLC is the investment adviser.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, go to defianceetfs.com/anthropic-etfs. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds seek daily leveraged (ANTC) or daily inverse leveraged (ANTQ) investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. They are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage or short strategies and are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are intended only for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged or daily inverse leveraged results and who will monitor their positions frequently. An investor could lose the full principal value of an investment within a single day.

As ETFs, the Funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. ANTC and ANTQ are expected to begin trading on November 23, 2026. Shares cannot be purchased until the Funds begin trading, and the expected date may change.

ANT Risks. Each Fund's exposure to Anthropic (ANT) comes through swap agreements and options based on ANT's share price. Investors in the Funds have no voting rights in ANT and no right to receive dividends or other distributions from ANT. ANT has little or no public trading history, and its share price may be highly volatile. ANT's business depends on its AI models and platform, and its structure as a public benefit corporation with concentrated voting control differs from that of most public companies. ANTQ will lose money when ANT's share price rises.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. Each Fund has a single-day investment objective. Its performance for periods longer than one trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% (ANTC) or -200% (ANTQ) of ANT's performance for that period, before fees and expenses. Higher volatility increases this effect.

Leverage Risk. ANTC obtains leveraged exposure through derivatives, which magnifies losses. If ANT's share price decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, ANTC's investors could lose all of their money.

Short Sale Exposure Risk. ANTQ obtains inverse leveraged exposure through derivatives. ANTQ could lose an amount greater than its net assets if ANT's share price increases by more than 50% on a given trading day, and its investors would lose all of their money.

Derivatives and Counterparty Risk. The Funds use swap agreements and may use listed options. Derivatives may be more volatile than, and may not correlate perfectly with, the underlying security. Swap agreements expose the Funds to the risk that a counterparty will not meet its obligations.

Recent IPO and Derivatives Capacity Constraints Risk. Because ANT has little or no public trading history, the swap and options capacity available to the Funds may be limited. If a Fund cannot obtain sufficient exposure, it may not achieve its investment objective and its shares may trade at wider bid-ask spreads or at premiums or discounts to NAV.

Intra-Day Investment Risk. The Funds seek their objectives from the close of regular trading on one trading day to the close on the next. An investor who buys shares at any other time will likely have more or less than 200% or -200% exposure to ANT for the rest of that day.

Single Issuer and Software Industry Concentration Risk. Each Fund's performance depends on one company. Each Fund is also concentrated in the software industry, the industry to which ANT is assigned, and may be more volatile than a fund invested across industries.

Trading Halt Risk. Trading in ANT or in the Funds' shares may be halted. A halt may prevent a Fund from achieving its objective and may prevent investors from buying or selling shares.

Non-Diversification Risk. Each Fund is non-diversified and may be more sensitive to a single economic, business, or regulatory event than a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Funds are recently organized investment companies with no operating history, so prospective investors have no track record on which to base their investment decisions.

Information about Anthropic in this release is drawn from the company's SEC filings and other publicly available sources. Defiance ETFs has not independently verified this information. None of the Funds, Tidal Trust II, or Tidal Investments LLC is affiliated, connected, or associated with Anthropic, and the Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, or approved by the company.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact

Brenda Hentschel | Gregory Agency | ... | 201.705.3758

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