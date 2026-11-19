MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bealls Inc. has launched its first commercial mobile shopping app, giving guests a new way to shop bealls, manage Bealls Rewards and access offers from their mobile devices.

Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, the new bealls app marks the next step in the company's omnichannel strategy by creating a more connected experience across stores, online and mobile.

“Our focus has always been on providing our guests with greater choice and convenience in how they shop with us,” said Leana Less, senior vice president of marketing at Bealls Inc.“We serve a highly engaged, frequent shopper, and our omnichannel guests consistently demonstrate strong retention and loyalty. Launching our app is a natural next step in our omnichannel journey and extends the in-store shopping experience our guests already know and love. Ultimately, it's about delivering a more seamless, integrated shopping experience, whether guests choose to shop in-store, online or through our app.”

As part of the launch, Bealls Rewards members can receive free shipping on their first in-app purchase of $49 or more and a $5 Bonus Reward after making their first purchase through the app.

The app will also provide exclusive access and offers. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Bealls' Black Friday deals will be available exclusively through the app for one day, giving users early access before the offers become available online on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

A Bealls Florida mobile app is currently available through Google Play and is awaiting Apple approval.

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a family-operated company led by fourth-generation Chairman and CEO Matt Beall. The company operates approximately 650 retail stores in 23 states under the bealls, Bealls Florida and Home Centric banners and offers online shopping at bealls.com, beallsflorida.com and through the bealls app. Its commitment to value has earned national recognition, including placement on Forbes' Best Brands for Value list and USA TODAY's list of America's Best Loyalty & Rewards Programs. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit .

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