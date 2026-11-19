MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment reflects Banner Health's commitment to strengthening brand preference and deepening consumer connections throughout its communities

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Health today announced the appointment of Craig Kartchner as senior vice president and chief marketing and community engagement officer. Effective Nov. 23, Kartchner will lead Banner Health's enterprise-wide marketing, brand strategy, communications and community engagement functions.

"People choose where they receive care based on trust, familiarity and connection,” said Mark Whalen, Banner Health executive vice president and chief enterprise growth officer.“These things are built over time through every interaction a consumer has with us. Craig's appointment reflects our belief that marketing, brand and community engagement are central to Banner's growth strategy and to our mission of making healthcare easier for the people and communities we serve."

Kartchner brings a rare combination of brand-building instinct, consumer experience expertise and data-driven discipline to the role - qualities that make him uniquely suited to lead Banner Health's marketing and community engagement efforts at a pivotal moment in the organization's growth. He joins from HonorHealth, where he most recently served as chief marketing and customer experience officer, leading enterprise marketing, communications and public relations, market research and physician and community engagement.

Throughout his career, Kartchner has built a record of translating consumer research, market intelligence, and behavioral insights into strategies that strengthen brand preference, loyalty, trust, and business performance.

“Healthcare marketing is not about campaigns, it is about connection,” said Kartchner.“Banner Health is already doing the hard, meaningful work of investing in communities, expanding access and building a new model for how healthcare can be delivered sustainably in this country. With more than $1 billion in annual community benefit bringing the nonprofit mission to life, the foundation of trust is already there. I look forward to amplifying that story and strengthening the relationships that make Banner not just a healthcare provider, but a true community partner.”

Kartchner holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Arts in communication from Brigham Young University. He also holds an executive leadership certificate from the University of Arizona.

About Banner Health

Banner Health's mission is to make health care easier, so life can be better. As one of the nation's largest fully integrated nonprofit health systems, we are pioneering a sustainable care model that prioritizes prevention, manages chronic disease, and reduces health spending – succeeding when patients stay healthy, not when they get sick. We operate 33 hospitals and more than 400 sites across six states, delivering seamless care from primary to quaternary medicine, including health insurance, physician networks, world-renowned specialty services, and behavioral health. Accountable to the communities we serve, we reinvest every dollar into advancing care, research, and facilities, providing more than $1 billion each year in community benefit. Through our partnership with the University of Arizona, we drive clinical discoveries across more than 800 trials and train more than 1,300 residents and fellows annually. Headquartered in Arizona, we serve Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming. Our hospitals are consistently ranked among Arizona's top-performing by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com/about.

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Craig Kartchner Headshot

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