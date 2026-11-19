MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores Concentrix' strength in orchestrating people and AI to accelerate sales performance and revenue growth for clients

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today it has been positioned as the highest-designated Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for the third year in a row. The recognition highlights Concentrix' ability to combine selling expertise, AI, and sales operations to help clients win new business, deepen customer relationships, and drive meaningful growth.

Concentrix' positioning reflects the results achieved with the company's suite of AI and technology products, custom AI agents, and deep sales expertise that help clients drive revenue. iX Hero, the company's agentic AI platform, empowers human-AI collaboration and supports about 13,000 B2B sellers, driving their productivity and proficiency as a key part of the solution.

Client results show the approach at work. For a global technology platform, Concentrix built a multilingual sales program that helps small and midsize businesses improve their advertising performance. The program consistently generates more than $2 billion in revenue per quarter, contributed to a 28% year-over-year increase in advertising revenue, and delivered a 20–25x return on the client's investment.

“Our clients need more productive sales teams, stronger customer relationships, and a clear return on their investment in AI,” said Mike Naughton, Global Vice President of B2B Sales at Concentrix.“They trust us because we have a proven track record of aligning best practices across people and technology to accelerate sales performance and deliver better outcomes. We're proud that Everest Group continues to recognize our market leadership in B2B sales.”

Concentrix has earned Leader status each year since this report began three years ago, receiving the highest possible ratings across all four Vision and Capability sub-dimensions among 25 providers evaluated. The assessment covered sales strategy, team support, execution, and technology integration – the capabilities businesses need to turn people and AI investments into revenue growth.

Visit the company's website for more information on Concentrix' B2B Sales Services offerings and solutions.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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