MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned leaders in enterprise software, cybersecurity, finance and M&A join as the company scales

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSHARE, the Trusted Collaboration Fabric for Microsoft 365, today announced its first formal Board of Directors. The company is entering a period of expansion, and the board brings deep experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, technology operations, finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and company building.

The inaugural board members are:



Ken Levine, Chairman and Independent Director

Chris Menard, Independent Director

Ken Venner, Director Nicholas Stamos, Founder, CEO and Director



The board will provide strategic guidance, governance, operating expertise and shareholder representation as eSHARE grows its market presence.

Trusted where the stakes are highest. eSHARE protects sensitive data for some of the world's most regulated organizations, including the world's largest aircraft engine maker for commercial and military aviation, a healthcare leader that serves more than half of all Americans, a biotech pioneer, one of the world's largest investment managers, the operator of a global stock exchange and the most valuable league in professional sports.

"Forming our first board is a pivotal moment for eSHARE," said Nicholas Stamos, Founder and CEO. "We've built a strong foundation and earned the trust of organizations that can't afford to get data protection wrong. As we move into our next phase, we want leaders around us who have built, scaled, financed and guided technology companies through exactly this kind of transition."

"What excites me most is the depth and range of experience in this group. These executives, operators, investors and technologists have helped create billions of dollars in enterprise value. This is not a ceremonial board. It's an engaged one that will challenge our thinking, sharpen our operating discipline and open new strategic opportunities. This is the group that will help us write eSHARE's next chapter."

About the Board

Ken Levine (Chairman) has held leadership roles at NitroSecurity, Digital Guardian, ShieldX, Comodo/Xcitium and Xfactor.io. He brings significant expertise in capital markets, M&A and enterprise go-to-market strategy.

Chris Menard (Independent Director) has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including executive finance roles at Phase Forward, Brightcove and Gordon Brothers. His background covers public offerings, acquisitions, capital strategy and operational excellence.

Ken Venner (Director) is a significant shareholder and former eSHARE executive. He has led technology organizations at Broadcom, SpaceX, Sierra Space and Senra Systems.

Why Now

The board takes shape as secure collaboration, data governance and AI converge. AI agents now share information with partners, suppliers and customers alongside people, so governing that data has become a board-level issue for every enterprise eSHARE serves. eSHARE is building the platform to address it.

About eSHARE

eSHARE brings Unstructured Data Intelligence to Microsoft 365. It gives organizations control over who can access, share and use their most sensitive information, including the information their AI tools use. Leading companies in financial services, healthcare and defense rely on eSHARE to work freely with partners and adopt AI while protecting their intellectual property and staying compliant. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Marko Antic... 920 Winter Street, Waltham, MA 02451