Areal completed 10M agentic AI task executions

Up from 4 million in June. Quality rose with volume: at peak, 94 of every 100 loans cleared post-closing review with no second opinion.

- Argun Kilic, CEO of Areal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Areal, an AI company built for mortgage operations, today announced that Areal Copilot Agent has completed more than 10 million tasks on production mortgage loans, up from 4 million in June. Every task ran on a live loan inside a lender's operation, not in a test environment.

"Volume alone is not the story," said Argun Kilic, Founder and CEO of Areal. "As our agents went from 4 million to 10 million tasks, quality rose with them, peaking at 94 of every 100 loans clearing review with no second opinion."

What the agents do

On each task, an agent finds the right document in a loan package that often runs several hundred pages, extracts the data it needs, compares it with the loan origination system, checks the result against the lender's or investor's requirement, and logs what it did and why. Several agents can work the same file at the same time. A person can review every step afterwards.

Why it holds up in production

Areal has processed and labelled mortgage documents since 2020. The platform recognizes 1,500+ document types and extracts 4,000+ data points per loan, at 99% accuracy on critical fields. That foundation is what allows an agent to tell a missing notary stamp from a stamp in an unfamiliar place, and to do it the same way on the ten-millionth task as on the first.

What changes for operations teams

Closers, funders and post-closers receive files with the routine checks already done. Their time goes to the loans that need a decision. When an agent cannot clear a check, it stops and names that check, so the reviewer opens the file knowing where to look.

Quality rose with volume

As execution grew from 4 million to more than 10 million tasks, quality improved alongside it. At peak, 94 of every 100 loans in post-closing review needed no second opinion before the file was ready for investor shipment. That figure counts whole loans, not individual tasks.

About the platform

Areal Copilot Agent launched at MBA Annual in October 2025 as the industry's first agentic AI for mortgage origination platform. It includes ready-to-use agents for borrower onboarding, funding review, post-closing review, insurance review, appraisal review and title review, and lenders can build their own. It runs on top of a lender's existing systems, with native integrations into ICE Encompass, MeridianLink and Byte LOS, and requires no LOS migration. Areal CD Balancer, the company's second flagship product, handles Closing Disclosure and fee reconciliation.

About Areal

Areal is an AI company built for mortgage operations. Founded in 2019 and launched in 2020, Areal delivers document automation and agentic AI that help lenders close more loans, faster. The platform supports 1,500+ document types, extracts 4,000+ data points per loan, and runs at 99% accuracy on critical fields. Areal's two flagship products - Areal CD Balancer, the industry's #1 CD solution, and Areal Copilot Agent, a mortgage-specific agentic AI platform - cover the full closing workflow and additional upstream workflows. Areal is trusted by top-tier lenders including all Guaranteed Rate Companies, Canopy Mortgage, and many more, and is a native integration on MeridianLink, recovering 5 to 7 hours per mortgage.

Media Contact

Areal... ||

Argun Kilic

Areal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Areal's Mortgage AI Agents Surpass 10 Million Executed Tasks on Production Loans News Provided By Areal November 19, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.