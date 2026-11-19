MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CENTREVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Town of Centreville, Maryland, has selected OpenGov ERP to bring its Financial Management, Budgeting & Performance, Utility Billing, and Permitting & Licensing operations into one integrated system. The Town is replacing an aging legacy financial system and a largely paper-based Planning & Zoning process.Centreville is the county seat of Queen Anne's County on Maryland's Eastern Shore, home to roughly 4,700 residents. The town's Administration, Finance, and Planning & Zoning departments serve the community's day-to-day needs, from utility billing and permits to the financial reporting that supports the annual audit submitted to the State of Maryland.Prior to OpenGov, staff relied on a legacy system that required significant manual data entry and offered limited, inflexible reporting. Bank reconciliation, budgeting, and reporting needed to be handled outside the system, forcing staff to piece together information across disconnected data sources. Residents have also faced separate portals for paying utility bills and viewing usage, and Planning & Zoning has depended on paper-based processes.With OpenGov ERP, Centreville will connect its Administration, Finance, Utility Billing, and Planning & Zoning teams on one platform, bringing bank reconciliation, budgeting, and reporting into the system rather than around it. Residents will also be able to pay utility bills and view usage through a single portal alongside permitting and licensing services.

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Town of Centreville, Maryland Centralizes Multiple Departments onto OpenGov ERP News Provided By OpenGov November 19, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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