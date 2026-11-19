Sometimes, slowing down is the first step toward understanding how you're really feeling. Self-awareness can open the door to meaningful support.

Affinity Pathfinder works with couples who feel disconnected and want to find their way back to each other. Image by freepik

Erica Johnson founder of Affinity Counseling has Clinical training in IFS, Brainspotting, Somatic Experiencing, and EFT

Affinity Pathfinder releases free holiday guide that challenges invisible labor, family roles, and the idea that self-care alone can fix collective exhaustion.

- Erica Johnson, FounderDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Affinity Pathfinder, a somatic coaching and community studio founded by Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, announces the release of More Joy, Less Carrying It Alone: A Holiday Check-In, a free downloadable guide for people who find themselves managing everyone else's holiday experience while struggling to enjoy their own.The guide asks a question that traditional holiday self-care advice often overlooks: What if the person holding everything together isn't the only one who needs to change?Holiday traditions can bring connection, meaning, and joy. They can also bring invisible planning, emotional caretaking, family expectations, and responsibilities that fall disproportionately on certain people. For those who have become the designated peacekeeper, organizer, or emotional support system, the season can feel less like a celebration and more like another job.Rather than offering another checklist for exhausted people to manage, the guide invites readers to examine what they're carrying, why they're carrying it, and whether some of that responsibility could be shared.Designed to be explored in approximately 30 minutes, the guide includes:- A values check-in: Identify what actually matters this season and question traditions maintained primarily through obligation.- A look at invisible labor and family roles: Notice who plans, anticipates, organizes, remembers, and manages other people's comfort.- Boundaries and collaborative conversations: Practice language for making personal decisions, requesting support, and inviting shared responsibility when there is enough safety and willingness.- Embodied practices: Explore simple ways to notice tension, reconnect with the body, and make space for emotional expression.- A support and exit plan: Identify trusted people, practical help, and options for navigating overwhelming situations.- A giftable invitation: Share the guide with someone who carries a great deal, or use it together to begin a conversation about doing things differently.“We tell people to set boundaries and practice self-care, then send them right back into the same family dynamics and invisible labor that exhausted them in the first place,” says Johnson.“I created this guide to help people recognize what they're carrying, question what was ever theirs to carry, and explore what could change, individually and collectively. When there's safety and willingness, that might mean inviting others into the conversation. But shared responsibility shouldn't become one more thing the most exhausted person has to organize. Sometimes the most meaningful gift is simply saying, 'I see how much you're carrying, and I want to help change that.'”The guide also acknowledges that not every family or relationship is safe, receptive, or available for collaborative change. Readers are encouraged to choose what feels appropriate for their circumstances, including seeking support outside their family of origin.More Joy, Less Carrying It Alone is intended both as a personal reflection resource and as an invitation to rethink how care is practiced in families, partnerships, friendships, and communities.The free downloadable guide is available at: /holiday-check-in/Readers interested in continued practice can also explore CREATE Reset, Affinity Pathfinder's 12-day, self-paced somatic coaching course, or schedule a free 15-minute coaching consultation.About Affinity PathfinderAffinity Pathfinder is a somatic coaching and community studio founded by Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, former actor, and facilitator whose work bridges embodied awareness, relationships, creativity, and the systems shaping our lives.Created for people who have learned to carry too much alone, Affinity Pathfinder offers one-to-one coaching, the CREATE Reset course, and community experiences that invite people to question inherited expectations, reconnect with themselves, and practice connection without disappearing from themselves.Based in Colorado and serving coaching clients virtually, Affinity Pathfinder operates separately from Johnson's psychotherapy practice.You're not too much. The container was just too small.Learn more:Resource NoteAffinity Pathfinder's coaching and educational resources are not psychotherapy, mental health treatment, or crisis services. People in the United States experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988. For immediate emergencies, call 911.

Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, Founder

Affinity Pathfinder

+1 720-432-9812

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When the Holidays Feel Like Another Job: A Free Guide for the Ones Holding It All Together News Provided By Swell Country November 19, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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