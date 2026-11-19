Tally tumbler in Golf Cart

30oz Scorekeeping Golf Tumbler

30oz Scorekeeping Golf Tumbler

Tally Tumbler supported 100+ golf tournaments, giving back to veterans, women's golf groups, schools, and charities through donations and raffle prizes.

- Kelvin Sealy, Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Than 100 Golf Tournaments Supported 2026: How Tally Tumbler Is Giving Back Through Golf

At Tally Tumbler, golf has always been about more than what happens on the scorecard. It's about meeting new people, supporing good causes, and the communities that come together around the game.

This year, Tally Tumbler is proud to have supported more than 100 golf tournaments across the country through product donations, raffle prizes, and product cards. Each tournament has its own story and purpose, and we're honored that Tally Tumbler has been able to play a small part in helping these events succeed.

Supporting Tournaments That Make a Difference

The tournaments we support represent a wide range of organizations and causes. We've donated to events benefiting veteran organizations, women's organizations, high school fundraisers, community groups, and memorial tournaments honoring individuals who have passed away.

These aren't just golf outings. For many organizers, they are an important way to raise money, bring people together, remember someone special, or support a cause that matters deeply to their community.

That makes our involvement especially meaningful.

Tally Tumbler co-founders Matt Butler and Kelvin Sealy enjoy being able to support these events on behalf of the brand. As Tally Tumbler continues to grow, giving back to organizations and communities through the game of golf remains an important part of what we want the company to represent.

The response from tournament organizers and golfers has been incredibly positive. Whether a Tally Tumbler is featured as a raffle prize, giveaway, or tournament gift, we love hearing from golfers who discover the product for the first time while supporting a great cause.

A New Red, White & Blue Tumbler for the Golf Course

One of our newest additions has been especially popular with the veteran organizations and patriotic golf events we support: the Red, White & Blue Golf Tally Tumbler.

The new colorway brings a patriotic look to our original scorekeeping tumbler while keeping the functionality that makes Tally Tumbler different. Built-in rotating scorekeeping rings allow golfers to track their score and golf stats right on their tumbler, no app, paper, or phone required.

It has quickly become a favorite for veteran tournaments, charity outings, and golfers who simply want to bring a little red, white, and blue to the course.

Introducing the New 20oz Golf Tally Tumbler

We've also seen a great response to our new 20oz Golf Tally Tumbler, particularly among women golfers and players looking for a slimmer, more compact option.

The 20oz version is available in our original Tally Tumbler colors and features the same built-in scorekeeping concept in a smaller profile. It also includes a non-slip base and spill-resistant twist-on lid, making it a great option for golfers who want the functionality of Tally Tumbler in a more streamlined size.

Golfers can use the rotating rings to keep a running total of their score and track additional stats such as fairways or greens hit throughout the round.

Golf, Community and a Good Cause

For Matt and Kelvin, supporting these tournaments is one of the most rewarding parts of building Tally Tumbler.

Every tournament represents people putting their time and energy into something they care about. Whether it's raising funds for a high school program, supporting veterans, helping a women's organization, bringing a golf community together, or honoring the memory of a loved one, these are causes we're proud to stand behind.

More than 100 tournaments is an exciting milestone, but it's only the beginning.

As Tally Tumbler continues to grow, we look forward to supporting even more tournaments, organizations, golfers, and communities, one round at a time.

Have a Golf Tournament Coming Up?

If you're organizing a charity golf tournament, fundraiser, memorial outing, veteran event, school fundraiser, or community golf event, we'd love to hear about it.

Tally Tumbler offers unique golf products that can be used for raffle prizes, tournament giveaways, player gifts, and event support.

Because sometimes the best rounds of golf aren't about the final score. They're about who you're playing for.

Kelvin Sealy

Tally Tumbler LLC

+1 800-672-7110

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Giving Back One Round at a Time: Tally Tumbler Supports 100+ Golf Tournaments News Provided By Tally Tumbler LLC November 19, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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