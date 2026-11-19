Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registry Market

The Business Research Company's Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registry Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cloud-based rare disease family registry market is rapidly evolving as technology and healthcare increasingly intersect to improve patient outcomes. This sector is gaining momentum due to advancements in data management and growing interest in personalized medicine. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this important area.

Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registry Market Size and Forecast

The market for cloud-based rare disease family registries has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.65 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This historical growth is largely driven by the expansion of rare disease research programs, heightened involvement of patient advocacy groups, broader clinical trial networks, increased use of electronic data capture technologies, and the need for centralized patient data systems.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% through 2030, reaching an estimated value of $3.15 billion. This forecasted increase is fueled by greater investments in orphan drug development, higher demand for real-world evidence generation, growth in precision medicine research, the rising use of AI-powered data analytics, and a stronger emphasis on patient-centered research approaches. Emerging trends during this period include wider adoption of cloud-based patient registries, increased reliance on digital platforms for rare disease studies, integration of genomic and clinical datasets, enhancement of global clinical trial recruitment tools, and a deeper focus on secure data sharing.

Understanding Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registries

A cloud-based rare disease family registry is an online platform designed to securely gather, store, and manage health and family information related to rare diseases. This system enables patients, families, and healthcare providers to share data from any location, facilitating better research, improved patient care, and more efficient recruitment for clinical trials.

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Precision Medicine as a Growth Catalyst for the Market

The growing emphasis on precision medicine is a major driver behind the rising demand for cloud-based rare disease family registries. Precision medicine tailors healthcare treatments and preventative measures to an individual's unique genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment. Advances in genomic sequencing have significantly enhanced doctors' ability to understand patient genetics in detail. Cloud-based registries support these efforts by centralizing comprehensive patient data, including genetic, clinical, and treatment records. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, a sharp increase from the six approvals in 2022. Among these, seven therapies target cancer, while three address other conditions. This rise in personalized treatments underscores how precision medicine is propelling market growth.

Additional Factors Boosting Market Expansion

Alongside precision medicine, increasing patient advocacy and improved data-sharing technologies contribute to market expansion. The need for coordinated patient data systems to support research and clinical trials is also intensifying, prompting healthcare stakeholders to invest more heavily in cloud-based solutions.

Dominant Regional Markets in the Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registry Sector

In 2025, North America held the top position in the global cloud-based rare disease family registry market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Industry Outlook for Cloud-Based Rare Disease Family Registry Market Strengthens with Increasing Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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