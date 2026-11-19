Cloud Genomics Market

The Business Research Company's Cloud Genomics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The field of cloud genomics has seen remarkable growth recently, driven by rapid advances in technology and increasing research investments. As managing vast genomic datasets becomes more critical, cloud-based solutions are playing a vital role in supporting this expansion. Let's explore the market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the cloud genomics industry.

Cloud Genomics Market Size and Predicted Growth Trajectory

The cloud genomics market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, with revenues projected to rise from $3.91 billion in 2025 to $4.81 billion in 2026. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The historical growth has largely been fueled by improvements in DNA sequencing technology, the surge in genomic data generation, broader academic and clinical genomics research, an increasing reliance on bioinformatics tools, and the demand for high-performance computing systems.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, potentially reaching $10.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.9%. Key factors behind this forecast include wider adoption of precision medicine, increased investments in genomics infrastructure, greater incorporation of artificial intelligence in genetic data analysis, expansion of large-scale population genomic studies, and the growing demand for interoperable cloud platforms. Emerging trends highlight the rising use of cloud-based genomic data management, AI-powered genomic analytics, scalable storage solutions, collaborative research environments, and enhanced focus on data security and compliance with regulatory standards.

Understanding Cloud Genomics and Its Role

Cloud genomics refers to the use of cloud computing technologies to store, manage, and analyze large volumes of genomic information. This approach offers flexible and scalable storage options alongside powerful computational resources, enabling researchers to efficiently process the massive datasets generated by modern sequencing methods. By leveraging cloud infrastructure, scientists can overcome the limitations of traditional computing environments and accelerate genomic discoveries.

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Investment in Genomics Research as a Growth Driver

A major factor propelling the cloud genomics market is the surge in funding and investments directed toward genomics research. This type of research involves studying the complete DNA sequence of organisms to unravel gene functions, interactions, and their biological implications. The rising investment stems from the potential of genomics to advance personalized medicine, which aims to deliver precise diagnoses and targeted therapies tailored to an individual's genetic profile.

Such investments directly increase the demand for cloud genomics solutions, as the massive amount of data generated necessitates scalable, efficient, and cost-effective cloud infrastructure for storage and analysis. For example, in March 2024, the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), a prominent U.S. federal research agency, requested a budget of US$663.7 million for the 2025 fiscal year. This funding supports cutting-edge human genomics research, technology development, and integration of clinical genomics, thereby reinforcing the cloud genomics market growth.

Regional Landscape of the Cloud Genomics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the global cloud genomics market, reflecting its well-established infrastructure and strong research base. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The overall market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on developments and opportunities within the cloud genomics sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Cloud Genomics Market Report Overview: Key Segments, Regional Developments, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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