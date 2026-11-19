Northeast Health Services now offers NeuroStar TMS therapy at their clinics in Dedham and Marlborough, expanding access to mental health treatment.

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northeast Health Services is pleased to announce that NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy is now available at its Dedham and Marlborough clinics. With these additions, TMS is offered at 18 Northeast Health Services locations across Massachusetts.The expansion gives individuals in Norfolk County and the MetroWest region closer access to an FDA-cleared treatment for treatment-resistant depression, depression with anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). For many people, finding the right treatment takes time, and having more options close to home can make the next step easier.TMS therapy offers a safe, effective, and non-drug alternative for patients who have not achieved lasting relief through traditional antidepressants or therapy. NeuroStar TMS utilizes focused magnetic pulses, similar in strength to an MRI, to safely revitalize underactive areas of the brain responsible for regulating mood. By stimulating these targeted regions, the treatment can facilitate long-term remission from depression without the common systemic side effects associated with oral medications. Furthermore, most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, cover NeuroStar TMS nationwide.A real-world study reported that 62% of TMS patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle show complete remission and 83% experienced improvement in the severity of their depression.The Dedham and Marlborough clinics are now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (413)-846-1848 or visit their website atAbout Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

Erica McPeek

Transformations Care Network

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Northeast Health Services Brings New Depression Treatment to Dedham and Marlborough News Provided By Transformations Care Network November 19, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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