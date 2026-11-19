MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after a blockbuster IPO priced above its marketed range, with investors also watching how AI-fuelled hype translates into market valuations. Reuters reported that the stock was expected to open at $105-about 26.5% above the $83 offer price-as the Claude maker's debut drew attention from traditional markets.

Shares were expected to trade under the ticker ANT, after Anthropic priced 980 million shares at $83 on Wednesday. The IPO, valued at $81.3 billion, included shares sold by existing shareholders. Reuters also noted a separate $26 billion private placement, bringing the combined financing to $107.3 billion.

Anthropic's Nasdaq debut follows an IPO priced at $83, above the earlier $70–$78 range. Deal value totals $81.3 billion for the IPO, with an additional $26 billion private placement reported in deal documents. Crypto derivatives tied to the IPO have shown a higher-implied valuation before listing, according to OKX 's pre-IPO note shared with Cointelegraph. The IPO's scale echoes earlier mega-deals in tech and underscores persistent investor appetite for AI-linked companies.

Key takeawaysAnthropic's IPO clears the top of its guidance range

According to Reuters, Anthropic's IPO price of $83 marked a step up from its earlier stated range of $70–$78. The company sold 980 million shares, and the reported $81.3 billion figure reflects a mix that includes stock from existing shareholders, not only primary issuance from the company itself.

The pricing came after investors had been weighing the promise of Claude as an AI chatbot platform and the broader challenge of translating rapid AI adoption into durable returns. For market watchers, the key signal is that the IPO's final price left less room for“oversold” optimism than a discounted offering would-meaning demand strong enough to lift pricing was baked in before the first trade.

How crypto markets are pricing the deal before trading

While the IPO is taking center stage on Nasdaq, crypto venues have also been tracking expectations through derivatives. OKX, in a note shared with Cointelegraph, said Anthropic's pre-IPO perpetual contract was trading at about 103 USDC earlier Thursday-roughly 24% above the offer price.

These pre-IPO contracts provide derivative exposure to the expected listing value without ownership of underlying shares. That distinction matters for readers: such instruments can reflect sentiment, hedging demand, and speculative positioning rather than the same supply-and-demand dynamics that determine the first printed price on an exchange.

Still, the move suggests that at least some crypto participants were willing to pay a premium relative to the $83 offer even before the Nasdaq opening, aligning broadly with Reuters' expectation of a higher initial print.

AI IPO momentum remains intact after other mega-deals

Anthropic's $81.3 billion IPO is poised to surpass SpaceX's $75 billion record set in June, according to the reporting referenced in the original coverage. The comparison highlights a recurring pattern in high-profile tech listings: when investors believe a business sits at the center of a major platform shift-such as AI-capital appears to stay committed even as deal sizes grow.

The same earlier report notes that SpaceX's shares opened above its offer price, reinforcing the idea that these large issuances can attract enough demand to lift first-day pricing. For investors, the comparison is useful not because it predicts Anthropic's exact path, but because it frames how the market is currently behaving toward mega-sized, AI-adjacent or AI-driven growth stories.

What to watch as ANT begins trading

With the IPO priced above the top end of the initial range and pre-IPO derivatives showing a notable premium over the offer price, the opening print on Nasdaq will likely serve as a real-time test of how expectations priced across both traditional and crypto markets converge. Readers should watch for whether the first trade holds near the expected open or whether it quickly retraces, as early volatility can reveal who is surprised-retail participants, long-only funds, or short-term hedgers.

For now, the biggest uncertainty is timing: pre-IPO contracts can reflect positioning ahead of the actual listing, while the Nasdaq open is governed by spot liquidity, investor orders, and market microstructure. As ANT starts trading, the next few sessions should clarify whether the premium implied by both Reuters' expected open and OKX's pre-IPO pricing translates into sustained valuation or fades with more fundamental scrutiny.

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