MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee on Thursday announced a major organisational reshuffle with the appointment and reassignment of party functionaries as AICC Secretaries attached to various states, Union Territories and key functional responsibilities.

The orders, issued for implementation with immediate effect, were formalised through a press release by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal following approval from the Congress President.

The comprehensive list covers 81 secretaries distributed across core organisational units and almost every state and Union Territory. Pranav Jha has been attached to the Office of the Congress President, while Gaurav Pandhi has been assigned responsibility for Communication, Publicity, Media, including Social and Digital Media.

These two positions form the backbone of the party's central coordination and outreach architecture. Several states have received multiple secretaries to strengthen organisational work.

Assam has been assigned Vineet Punia, Manoj Chauhan, Boby Bhagat and Iftekar Ahmed. Kerala and Lakshadweep have Mayura S Jayakumar and Ganesh Kumar Yadav. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been assigned Nivedith Alva, Janga Goutham and Venkateswar.

Uttarakhand will be looked after by Manoj Yadav, Surender Sharma and Bhim Kumar. Gujarat has Ramkishan Ojha, Subhashini Yadav, Hem Singh Shekhawat and Naresh Thakur. Karnataka has received Netta D'Souza, Mohan Joshi, Syed Azmathullah Hussaini and Adv. S. Sarath.

Punjab has been assigned Hina Kaware, Ravindra Dalvi, Suraj Singh Thakur and Raj Kumar Maurya, while Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have Deeraj Gurjar and Sushil Kumar Pasi. In the North-East, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh will be handled by Anil A. Thomas, Susanta Chakraborty and Jenab Chandel.

Madhya Pradesh has been given to Neetu Verma Soin, Pal Bhai Ambaliya, Ajay Kumar Paswan and Omveer Yadav.

Jharkhand has Bhupendra Maravi and Avnish Kajla. Bihar has Pradeep Narwal, Prakash Sonawane and Mahaboob Pasha. Odisha has Jetti Kusum Kumar and Purnachandra Padhi.

Goa, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, has been assigned to Anjali Nimbalkar. Telangana has Sachin Sawant and Simon Alex.

Delhi has Danish Abrar. Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have Senthamil Arasu and V. Shankar. West Bengal has Abdul Khaleeq, Deebashish Patnaik and Gunjan Patel.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have Kamal Kant Sharma and Rahul Rajbhar. Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest units, has received six secretaries: Abhishek Dutt, Varun Choudhary, Kunal Choudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan and Sanjeev Arya. Haryana has Deepak Rathore and Sunil Ahire. The cluster of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland has been assigned to Szarita Laitphlang, Amit Bawa Saini and Dungar Ram Gedar.

Maharashtra has U.B. Venkatesh, Rehana Rayaz Chisti, F.H. Jakkappanavar and Yogender Yogi. Chhattisgarh has Jitendra Baghel and Harnam Singh. Rajasthan has Vishwa Vijay Singh, Porlak Kharte, Palak Verma and Manoj Bagri.

On the functional side, Nilesh Patel and Nitin Kumbalkar have been named Joint Treasurers, looking after Assets and Properties. Administration will be handled by Sushant Mishra and Manoj Tyagi.

Training and Sandesh have been assigned to Santosh Kolkunda, while Indian Overseas Congress and Foreign Affairs will be looked after by Arathi Krishna. The party simultaneously expressed appreciation for the contributions of 25 outgoing AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries.

The list includes Amba Prasad, BM Sandeep, Chetan Chauhan, Chiranjeev Rao, Christopher Tilak, Devendra Yadav, Divya Maderna, Mansoor Ali Khan, Naveen Sharma, P. Gopi, P. Viswanathan, Prithviraj Sathe, Punam Paswan, Roji M John, Rutvik Makwana, SA Sampath Kumar, Sanjana Jatav, Shahnawaz Alam, T.N. Prathapan, Usha Naidu, V.K. Arivazhagan, Vidit Chaudhary, Mathew Antony, Rannvijay Singh Lochav and Vijay Jangid. The large-scale exercise is aimed at streamlining the party's organisational structure, strengthening state units and ensuring focused attention on communication, training, overseas outreach and administrative efficiency.