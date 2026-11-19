MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday postponed "full court reference time" on any working day for an hour to allot more time for hearing on cases pending at the court.

A full court reference time refers to the scheduled time when all judges of a court gather formally to pay tribute -- typically after the passing of a sitting or former judge or senior advocate, or during a farewell or major judicial milestone.

The previous "full court reference time" was 3:15 p.m. on any working day, which has now been postponed by an hour to 4:15 p.m.

Sources from the Calcutta High Court said that the decision to postpone the timing of the "full court reference" had been taken amid piling pending cases at the Calcutta High Court.

The legal fraternity in general had welcomed the decision to extend the timing for the "full court reference", considering that one more hour will be allotted for hearing on the case on a working day.

However, at the same time, legal professionals have said that this initiative aloe will not solve the problem of piled up cases at the court.

According to them, the problem of piled up cases at the Calcutta High Court will not be resolved unless the vacant posts of judges are filled.

According to them, the total sanctioned strength of judges at the Calcutta High Court currently is 72.

However, they said that the current number of sitting judges at the Calcutta High Court is just 49.

"So, extending the hearing time alone by postponing the 'full court reference time' by an hour will not solve the problem totally. What is required now is filling up the vacant post of judges," a senior advocate of the Calcutta High Court said requesting anonymity.

However, the legal fraternity in general had welcomed the decision to postpone the "full court reference time" and claimed that it is at least a beginning to relieve the pressure of pending cases.