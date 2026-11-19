MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Qualifier Vasundhara Nangare took down reigning girls' U-19 champion and 5/8 seed Unnati Tripathi in a five-game thriller, 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9 in the women's pre-quarterfinals of the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Thursday.

Top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Tamil Nadu stormed past her compatriot Vyomika Khandelwal, cruising to a straight-game 11-3, 11-2, 11-9 victory in a women's pre-quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, last year's women's runner-up Akanksha Salunkhe beat 3/4 seed Pooja Arthi R 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Maharashtra's second seed Nirupama Dubey also enjoyed smooth sailing against her statemate Ashmira Baig, posting an easy 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

In men's pre-quarterfinals, qualifier Yash Fadte created a flutter by beating 5/8 seed Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 11-5, 11-0.

The top two seeds in men, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani, will begin their campaign later this evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arpit Chotalia held his nerve when it mattered most to register a comeback 3-2 win over Sadashiv Shingawa and enter the last 16 of the men's singles. Arpit Chotalia edged home 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 12-10.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Ranjit Singh overcame Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6 to also make the last 16 in the men's section.

Goa's Yash Fadte continued with his impressive form, notching a straight-sets win over Gurveer Singh. Fadte put it across Gurveer via a 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 win in his round of 32 clash.

Results:

Women's (Round of 16): Yash Jain bt Lalima Mishra 11-2, 11-3, 11-5; Shameena Riaz bt Riyaa Dalal 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Vasundhara Nangare bt Unnati Tripati 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-9; Anika Dubey bt Aashi Shah 11-7, 11-3, 11-0; Aadya Budhia bt Diva Shah 11-8, 4-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey bt Ashmira Baig 11-3, 11-3, 11-2; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Vyomika Khandelwal 11-3, 11-2, 11-9.

Men's (Round of 16): Om Semwal bt Tushar Shahani 12-10, 11-2, 11-4; Rahul Baitha bt Hridhaan Shah 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Yash Fadte bt Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 11-5, 11-0; Vedant Patel bt Purav Rambhia 12-14, 11-4, 12-10, 11-9.