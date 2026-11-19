MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ahead of Green Wednesday, Zig-Zag survey explores cannabis, family connection, and the self-rolled joint

New survey finds 84% have stepped away from a family gathering for cannabis, 71% have bonded with a relative over it during the holidays - and many say the family already knows

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The turkey gets carved. The dishes pile up. Then someone rounds up the cousins and announces they're going for a walk. It's called the“Cousin Walk” - a familiar tradition even if no one says what's actually happening.

Ahead of Green Wednesday, the cannabis shopping occasion day before Thanksgiving, Zig-Zag, the world's most iconic rolling paper brand, is shining a light on a familiar, but often unspoken, holiday tradition: the cannabis break. According to Zig-Zag's new survey, 84% of respondents reported they've stepped away for this reason, and 71% said they have bonded with a family member over cannabis during a holiday gathering.

The cousin walk may need a better cover story. Its cover is blown.

For many respondents, stepping outside for cannabis isn't much of a secret. Asked what excuse they have used to step away, most (49%) answered, “I don't need an excuse; my family knows.”, followed by“ Taking a walk” or“Walking the dog” at 24%.

The findings also reveal considerable comfort with cannabis around family. Nearly three-quarters (75%) of respondents answering the question said they would be comfortable with people using cannabis openly at a Thanksgiving gathering where all cannabis use was limited to adults.

An Everyday Ritual Meets the Holiday Gathering

The holiday findings reflect broader habits among those surveyed, suggesting the role cannabis plays at Thanksgiving isn't entirely different from its role the rest of the year. Relaxing or unwinding was the most frequently selected reason for use, chosen by 72% of respondents answering that item.

Self-rolled joints were the most frequently selected cannabis format, chosen by 83% of those answering; ahead of pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and pipes or bongs.

“Rolling a joint can be a simple way to slow down and catch up with the people you don't see enough,” said Maggie Streng, Marketing Director at Zig-Zag.“That's what stood out to us in the survey. The Cousin Walk reinforces that the shared ritual of cannabis can be the part of the day you look forward to most, especially during the busy holiday season.”

Together, the results raise a provocative question for Thanksgiving: Does the family that steps outside together have more to talk about when it comes back in?

The Holiday Toast Has Competition

The survey offers another conversation starter for the season of overflowing wine glasses. Two-thirds (59%) of respondents answering the question said they had chosen cannabis instead of alcohol on at least one occasion in the past year when they otherwise would have consumed alcohol.

While that finding extends beyond the holidays, it adds a pointed question to the Thanksgiving table: Who says a holiday toast needs a glass?

For Zig-Zag, the story lives in those recognizable moments: the announced walk, the relative who joins in, and the conversation that carries on outside.

This Thanksgiving, the most interesting place at the table might be just outside the door.

Methodology:

Zig-Zag conducted an online survey of U.S.-based consumers between November 3–6, 2026, examining cannabis consumption habits, holiday traditions and attitudes toward cannabis use around family. Percentages are representative of decimal responses and have been rounded up to the nearest whole number.

About Zig Zag

For nearly 150 years, Zig Zag has set the standard in rolling papers. Known for its iconic orange packaging featuring the“Zig Zag Man,” the brand has evolved with every generation staying true to its roots while evolving with culture and counterculture alike. Zig Zag reinvigorated its relevance when the cover art of triple platinum album The Chronic by Dr. Dre featured the brand's logo, once again etching the Zig Zag into pop culture history.

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