MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and CVRx, Inc. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and CVRx, Inc. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR )



Class period: February 27, 2026 through October 30, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 8, 2027 Case: Greenbaum v. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. et al., filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of New York



According to the Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the loans Defendants described as“ring-fenced” were not contained; (ii) the Company lacked a reasonable basis to represent that the Company would resolve nearly all existing delinquencies by year-end 2026; (iii) the Company could not reasonably reduce its REO balance at the pace predicted by year-end 2026; and (iv) the resulting losses, reserves, and impairments threatened the Company's earnings and its ability to sustain its dividend.

If you are a Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA )

Shareholders with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm.



Class period: October 9, 2025 through November 8, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 8, 2027 Case: Kistenmacher v. NVIDIA Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California



According to the NVIDIA Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who also has a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls; (ii) as such, Nvidia's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; and (iii) the foregoing raised concerns in the national security community about Nvidia and, if revealed, presented a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects.

If you are a NVIDIA Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX )



Class period: July 25, 2023 through August 6, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 8, 2027 Case: Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System v. CVRx, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota



According to the CVRx, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) to induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees were engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act (“FCA”) and Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”); (ii) CVRx's revenues were in part the product of such unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) the illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability.

If you are a CVRx, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.