MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John and Daryn Harrell have owned Minuteman Press in High Point, NC, since June of 2023. After spending 32 years as Subway franchisees, John and Daryn brought their business ownership experience to an entirely new industry when they purchased their Minuteman Press franchise. Their dedication to customer service, building community relationships, and expanding their products and services helped them achieve an exciting milestone: joining the Minuteman Press International President's Club in 2026 for generating over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2025.









John shares his insights on making a successful career transition, building on their growth, learning from fellow franchise owners, and why reaching the President's Club is just the beginning.

What does joining the President's Club mean to you?

“Joining the President's Club is both exciting and humbling for us. When we purchased Minuteman Press in June 2023, we entered an entirely new industry after spending 32 years in the restaurant industry. Reaching this milestone confirms that taking this leap was the right decision. This achievement belongs to our entire team. We deeply appreciate their hard work, the loyalty of our customers, and the guidance we have received from Minuteman Press. We are grateful for the opportunity to learn from owners who are further along in their journeys and generous enough to share the experiences and ideas that have helped them succeed.”

What are your top keys to sales growth?

“1. Commitment to Saying Yes: We encourage and recognize our team for looking for solutions, especially when customers have unusual requests or tight deadlines. Saying yes has helped us build trust, loyalty, and lasting relationships.

2. Our Amazing Team: We were fortunate to inherit an incredible team that cares for our longtime customers while enthusiastically welcoming new ones. We could not do it without Wendy, Jenn, Dawne, and Jerry. They are the team behind the service, quality, and care our customers experience every day.

3. Expanding Our Products and Services: Digital printing remains the foundation of our business, but we have experienced tremendous growth in large format printing, signage, apparel, and promotional products. Expanding our capabilities allows us to serve more of each customer's needs and become a true one-stop resource.

4. Building Relationships:“Having owned businesses throughout the Triad for more than three decades, we have built many lasting community connections. Those relationships have opened doors, but we understand that we must earn every opportunity through consistent follow-up and excellent service.”

How do you effectively market your business?

“1. Networking and Community Involvement: We attend monthly Chamber of Commerce meetings and other community events. These gatherings allow us to meet local business owners, learn about their needs, and build genuine relationships. We have already developed several valuable connections by showing up, getting involved, and becoming an active part of the community.

2. Staying Connected with Customers: We send emails to customers who have not ordered from us in a while and sometimes include a small discount to encourage them to give us another opportunity. People get busy, and sometimes they simply need a reminder that we are still here and ready to help. We also send handwritten thank-you notes, even for some of our smallest orders. Those customers may have the greatest future potential, and every customer deserves to know that we sincerely appreciate their business. A personal thank-you note can turn a first order into a customer for life.

3. Google Ads and Reviews: We invest in Google Ads to help new customers find us when they are searching for printing, signage, apparel, and promotional products. We also respond to every Google review. Reviews help build trust with potential customers, and responding gives us another opportunity to thank our customers and show that we value their feedback and their business.”

What are your high-demand products and key growth areas? What trends are you seeing from your clients?

“Digital printing continues to be a major part of our business; we are also seeing strong demand for banners, signs, posters, decals, window graphics, displays, and other large format products. We have dramatically increased our apparel sales, and promotional products are another important growth area. Customers increasingly want one dependable partner who can manage their printing, apparel, signage, and promotional needs. Clients also place a high value on speed, convenience, creativity, and personal service. They want a local provider who will answer the phone, offer solutions, and deliver when needed.”

What has your experience with Minuteman Press been like coming from another industry and franchise system?

“Before purchasing Minuteman Press, we were Subway franchisees for 32 years and owned 10 restaurants throughout the Triad with another couple. After more than three decades in food service, we were ready for a new challenge. Minuteman Press offered stability, strong growth potential, a proven franchise model, and the freedom to build on our strengths. The previous owner had established a strong foundation, and we have worked harder than ever to continue growing the business.

The training and support have been invaluable, especially because we came into Minuteman Press without a printing background. The initial training was extremely thorough, and the ongoing support has helped us continue learning, expanding, and improving. Our support team, led locally by Area Manager Valerie Pinnock, has been exceptional. Valerie and the entire Minuteman Press support team are our superheroes. They are always willing to answer questions, offer guidance, and help us work through challenges. Their assistance with training, FLEX, vendors, equipment, marketing, and product expansion has given us the confidence to pursue opportunities that might otherwise have felt outside our experience.

Another tremendous resource has been the willingness of other Minuteman Press owners to share what has worked for them. At the President's Club meeting last year, we especially appreciated the question-and-answer session and the practical advice from fellow owners. The entire meeting exceeded our expectations and gave us valuable ideas that we could bring home and apply to our own business.”

How would you best describe your business community?

“We are fortunate to be part of a diverse and supportive business community that includes small businesses, nonprofits, churches, schools, universities, furniture companies, government departments, and large corporations. We have lived in the Triad all our lives and stay involved with local organizations because we believe strongly in supporting the community that has supported us.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“One of our greatest professional rewards is watching our team grow, succeed, and take pride in their work. We also enjoy helping customers bring ideas to life and create materials that help their organizations grow.“Personally, business ownership allows us to work together and continue the values we learned growing up in family businesses. We value the freedom to create opportunities, support our community, and see the direct results of our decisions.”

What advice do you have for other owners trying to get to that next level for their business?

“First, be willing to say yes and then find the right solution. Saying yes creates opportunities and builds customer loyalty. Encourage your team to take ownership and recognize them for doing so. Second, learn from the people around you. Attend meetings and conventions, ask questions, and listen to other owners. Growth comes from following up, pursuing opportunities, taking care of your team, and doing the small things well every day.”

Is there anything else you'd like to share?

“We are truly honored to be part of the Minuteman Press family and incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished since June of 2023. Entering the printing industry brought a great deal to learn, but our experience in business ownership, customer service, and community relationships prepared us well for this new chapter. We are grateful for the freedom to create our own path while having the support of our team, customers, Minuteman Press support team, and fellow franchise owners. We truly believe we are just getting started!”

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

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