MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., Everest Group, Ltd., and Yiren Digital Ltd. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of UP Fintech Holding Limited, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., Everest Group, Ltd., and Yiren Digital Ltd. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR )



Class period: April 22, 2024 through June 2, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Liao v. Up Fintech Holdings Limited et al, filed in the U.S. District Court District of New Jersey



According to the UP Fintech Holding Limited complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UP Fintech materially understated its legal and regulatory risk, considering its continued illegal activity in China.

If you are a UP Fintech Holding Limited shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX )



Class period: November 13, 2023 through August 7, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Katz v. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court North Carolina Middle District



According to the Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNX-103 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; and (ii) accordingly, TNX-103's overall clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated.

If you are a Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG )



Class period: February 8, 2024 through October 27, 2025

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: City of Detroit General Retirement System, et al. v. Everest Group, Ltd., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court



According to the Everest Group, Ltd. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business Defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited; (ii) Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business; (iii) Everest reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; and (iv) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue.

If you are a Everest Group, Ltd. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD )



Class period: April 29, 2026 through October 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Lester et al v. Yiren Digital Ltd. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Central District of California



According to the Yiren Digital Ltd. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder and its affiliates, all controlled by defendant Ning Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations; (ii) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk; (iii) Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and Yiren's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted; and (iv) Defendant Tang, Yiren's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct.

If you are a Yiren Digital Ltd. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

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