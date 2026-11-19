MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Feature reviews this week's CTAD 2026 readouts and where four small-cap companies stand in pills, immunotherapy, agitation treatment and brain testing









NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a financial media platform covering small-cap public companies through 27 thematic indexes, today published a National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month feature on four small-cap companies working on Alzheimer's disease, from treatment to testing.

The feature follows this week's Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston, where readouts pointed in different directions. Biogen reported that the lowest dose of diranersen slowed decline by 38% at two years in an open-label extension, while Priavoid's PRI-002 missed its efficacy endpoint and Lilly is ending development of mevidalen.

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) expects six-month topline results from its Phase 3 DUET-AD trial of once-daily buntanetap in March 2027, after an independent safety board recommended for a second time that the study continue. AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) reported antibody responses at every dose level of its ACI-24 immunotherapy, partnered with Takeda, with no ARIA-E brain swelling across 74 patients.

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) completed dosing in its 170-participant CALMA trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia, with topline results expected in December 2026 or January 2027, and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ: AIFF) has its FDA-cleared Evoke EEG System in use at more than 85 U.S. clinical sites.

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