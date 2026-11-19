MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wise Smart Releases Seven Resources, Including Books, Audiobooks and Wisdom Cards From Founder and Chairman Jack Alexander and Author Allie Stanley Cooney

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite being called the Age of AI, Wise Smart, a local Atlanta publisher, is betting that knowledge will become a commodity for the first time in human history. Wise Smart is calling this the Age of Wisdom and predicts that over the next several years, applying knowledge for the good of many will differentiate leaders. Led by Founder and Chairman Jack Alexander, Wise Smart is equipping young men and women to seek wisdom through practical and spiritual resources, with seven new products available, including two gift books, three sets of Wisdom cards and two audiobooks available at wisesmart.com. The publishing house has plans to expand into curricula, certifications and new wisdom authors in 2027.

Allie Stanley Cooney joins the Wise Smart team as author and partner, offering a perspective tailored to her peers and younger women. Allie's book, Wise Sister, Smart Sister, released Nov. 17, 2026, alongside a companion Choose Wisely card set and an audiobook recorded by Allie. Her work emphasizes sisterhood and guides young women through practical processes to cultivate identity, peace and purpose instead of rushing after instant information.

“Writing this book felt like a seamlessly natural way to reflect on the stage of life I am currently in,” said Cooney.“Being a wife and mom in a technology-driven world is challenging, and I am passionate about other women feeling seen and supported.”

Jack Alexander's book, Wise Son, Smart Son, guides young men through four "hide and seek" adventures to discover how wisdom helps them overcome confusion, pain and uncertainty about the future. Drawing from personal experiences of growing up without a father, Alexander remembers the loneliness and isolation that led to soul-level sickness. After successfully leading several business enterprises, Alexander is passionate about connecting with readers who are struggling at the soul-level.

The Wise Smart team is led by partner and President Jeff Shinabarger, an accomplished author and entrepreneur, alongside brand manager and podcaster Eryn Eddy Adkins. Together, the Wise Smart leadership collective plans to continue offering dynamic perspectives that equip the next generation of seekers to lead and live wisely. The future belongs to the wise.

To find out more, visit wisesmart.com.

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About Wise Smart

In an age when artificial intelligence has made knowledge a commodity, Wise Smart equips people to pursue true wisdom, identity, purpose and peace. Wise Smart's launch includes seven products: Jack Alexander's Wise Son, Smart Son, two sets of Choose Wisely cards for men, an audiobook narrated by Darryl Ford, Allie Cooney's Wise Sister, Smart Sister, a set of Choose Wisely cards for women and an audiobook recorded by Cooney. Wise Smart is not affiliated with any church organization. To learn more, visit wisesmart.com.

About Allie Cooney

Allie Stanley Cooney is an author and contributor at Wise Smart, a wisdom platform designed to help people cultivate true wisdom, identity and peace. She brings a background of 10 years in ministry leadership and currently resides in Atlanta, Ga., as a wife and mother of two toddlers. Cooney is leading the way in how to obtain true wisdom during the age of artificial intelligence.

About Jack Alexander

Jack Alexander is Founder and Chairman of Wise Smart. A seasoned business executive and entrepreneur, he was co-founder and founding CEO of BCD Travel, led 5 technology companies, an EY National Entrepreneur of the Year Award recipient and an inductee into the BTN Hall of Fame. His book, Wise Son, Smart Son, guides young men through four adventures to discover purpose and navigate life's biggest challenges. He has written 3 previous books: The God Guarantee on overcoming fear, The God Impulse on the power of mercy and Where Do We Go From Here? on racial healing and unity with Barna.

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Wise Sister, Smart Sister out now