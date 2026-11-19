MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - November 19, 2026 -

ANSR, which establishes and operates Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for global enterprises, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The recognition is tied to ANSR's GCC as a Service model, which the company uses to help enterprises design, establish, manage and scale GCCs in India.

This marks the third consecutive year ANSR has been positioned as a Leader in the assessment. Everest Group's recognition points to what it described as ANSR's differentiated pure-play GCC setup proposition and experience helping global enterprises design, establish, manage and scale GCCs.

"ANSR brings deep experience in designing, establishing, and managing GCCs, supported by a focused setup proposition and integrated capabilities across the GCC lifecycle. Its GCC-as-a-Service model combines a standardized setup approach with technology-enabled workflows and talent capabilities to support rapid GCC establishment and scaling. These capabilities have positioned ANSR as a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026." said Akshay Mathur, Partner, Everest Group.

ANSR's GCC-as-a-Service model brings together strategy, consulting, entity setup, talent acquisition, workspace, compliance, human resources, finance, governance and technology-enabled workflows within a single framework. Its flexible, pay-as-you-grow commercial structure is intended to reduce upfront investment, limit setup risk and allow enterprises to scale GCCs in line with evolving business requirements.

The company has further built out its platform-led setup capabilities through 1Wrk, the GCC SuperApp, and AI Launchpad, which are designed to integrate and coordinate workflows across the GCC lifecycle, with the aim of helping organizations establish operations faster and scale them with greater visibility, consistency and predictability.

ANSR's talent capabilities are anchored by Talent500, which supports enterprises across recruitment, employer branding, leadership hiring, human resources operations and workforce strategy advisory. The talent offering is intended to help GCCs build specialized teams and develop the leadership and workforce capabilities associated with long-term growth.

"Being named a Leader for the third year in a row reflects the trust enterprises place in us at a defining moment for our industry. GCCs are no longer just using AI. The next generation is being built around it, with AI at the core, people at the edge and outcomes at scale. That changes how GCCs need to be set up. Our GCC-as-a-Service model, our platforms like 1Wrk and AI Launchpad, and Talent500 help enterprises of every size build AI-native GCCs from day one. These are GCCs where impact grows faster than headcount. We helped shape the modern GCC model. Today we are building the operating system of the AI-native enterprise," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

ANSR works with both large global enterprises and mid-market companies, with a focus on expanding access to the GCC model for mid-market and private equity-backed organizations. The company's approach is designed to let organizations establish strategic capabilities without being limited by traditional assumptions about scale or upfront investment.

ANSR has established more than 225 GCCs and enabled more than 225,000 professionals, and continues to help global enterprises build and scale capability centers across major talent markets. Details of the recognition are available in the full announcement.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. Across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, ANSR has established over 225 GCCs for a diverse portfolio of global enterprises, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-market organizations and private equity-backed firms. ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and scale high-performing global teams. As a pioneer of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creator of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to build competitive advantage through their Global Capability Centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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For more information about ANSR Global Corporation Private Limited, contact the company here:

ANSR Global

Clint Thomas

+919739097351

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Ground and 3rd Floor, L1, Banyan Block, Manyata Embassy Business Park SEZ, Nagawara Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru 560 045

CONTACT: Clint Thomas