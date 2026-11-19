2026 Women of Inspiration® Global Awardees

Women of Inspiration® Podcast - Women who lead, inspire and motivate.

The Universal Womens NetworkTM presents the Eleventh Annual Women of Inspiration® Awards recognizing the achievements of women together with the men who SupportHERTM across Canada, USA and UK.

From One Woman to a Global Network: Universal Womens NetworkTM Announces 2026 Women of Inspiration® Awardees

- Monica Kretschmer - Founder & CEO, Universal Womens NetworkTMLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CALGARY, CANADA - November 19, 2026 - At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, one woman's vision to honour another has grown into a global network of influential voices united by the belief that inspiration has no borders.Today, Universal Womens NetworkTM (UWN) announces its 2026 Women of InspirationGlobal Awardees and Honourees, recognizing women and men whose leadership, achievements and contributions demonstrate the power of influence to create opportunities for others.Founded in 2015 by Monica Kretschmer, Women of Inspirationbegan by honouring one woman. Eleven years later, more than 1,200 women and SupportHERTM champions have been recognized. This year's awardees and honourees represent 56 cities across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.Among the honourees are Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient and Global Impact Award recipient; Molly Carlson, professional high diver, 35-time world podium finisher, Brave Gang creator and the first woman to dive off an iceberg; and Miles Chamley-Watson, three-time Olympian, world champion, Founder of the World Fencing League and SupportHERTM Honouree.Across business, technology, entrepreneurship, health, education, media, sport and social impact, the 2026 awardees and honourees are creating change in their communities and industries. Their diverse stories share a powerful message: every achievement can inspire someone else to see what is possible.Entering its second decade, Women of Inspirationintroduces The Power EraTM - ALL IN, a call to women and men to recognize their influence, own their leadership and create opportunities for others.Use Your Power. Own Your Power. Share Your Power.“My vision is global, inspiration has no borders. Power is not simply about the title you hold. It is about what you do with your influence. When we share women's stories, we show what is possible.”- Monica Kretschmer, Founder & CEO, Universal Womens NetworkTMA Century of Progress: 100 Women's Boat RaceThe 2026 honourees also include Fiona Morrison, Women of InspirationLifetime Achievement Award; Heidi Long, Women in Sport Award; and Siobhan Cassidy, Board and Governance Award. Their leadership connects this year's recognition to the centenary of the Women's Boat Race in April 2027, celebrating generations of women advancing opportunities in sport.Diverse Voices. Shared Purpose.The strength of Women of Inspirationlies in its diverse voices, from global executives and entrepreneurs to athletes, innovators, advocates and community leaders.“Inspiring women are everywhere if you open yourself to knowing them,” says Sara Bader, Chief Advertising Officer, North America, The Guardian.For Juggy Shiota, Senior Vice-President, Social Impact, TELUS, and Chair of the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, a Woman of Inspiration“is not defined solely by her individual titles, but by the scale at which she empowers her community and advances intersectional equity.”Their perspectives reinforce a shared belief: leadership becomes more powerful when success creates opportunities for others.Women in Power. Men Who SupportHERTM.Through SupportHERTM, UWN recognizes men whose actions champion women's advancement, sponsor talent and open doors. As Kurt Kufeld, Vice President, AWS Security Forge, observes:“If one leader sees this and decides to be more deliberate about who they mentor, who they sponsor, who they put forward for that next role - then it has done more than I ever could alone.”“Our daughters need to see women leading. Our sons need male role models championing equality,” says Kretschmer. Progress requires women and men working together.Celebrating Across BordersAcross 56 cities in three countries, awardees are celebrating with the family, friends, mentors, colleagues and supporters who have contributed to their journeys. In Las Vegas, participating awardees are gathering during Formula 1 Grand Prix week for the Women of InspirationAwards Experience, combining recognition, connection and media storytelling.Recognition Is Only the BeginningThrough UWomenTM Magazine, the Women of InspirationPodcast and international experiences, UWN extends recognition into storytelling, visibility and collaboration. The December 2026 UWomenTM Magazine Women of InspirationAwards Issue will share honourees' stories, while plans for 2027 include expanded international experiences and partnerships.Recognition creates a moment. Connection creates possibilities. Relationships create lasting impact.Meet the 2026 Women of InspirationGlobal Awardees and Honourees.About Women of InspirationFounded in 2015 by Monica Kretschmer, Women of Inspirationis the flagship recognition brand of Universal Womens NetworkTM, celebrating women who lead, inspire and motivate. More than 1,200 women and SupportHERTM champions have been recognized.Women of Inspirationdon't wait for opportunities. They create them.About SupportHERTMSupportHERTM recognizes men whose leadership and actions advance women and create opportunities for future generations.About Universal Womens NetworkTMUniversal Womens NetworkTM (UWN), founded by Monica Kretschmer, is a media and recognition company dedicated to connecting, learning, empowering and celebrating women through awards, publishing, podcasts and international experiences.

Monica Kretschmer

Universal Womens NetworkTM

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2026 Women of Inspiration Awardees Announced

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Universal Womens NetworkTM Announces 2026 Women of Inspiration® Global Awardees Across Canada, USA and UK. News Provided By Universal Womens NetworkTM November 19, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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