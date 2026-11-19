Murphy Research unveils open-source parametric neural amplifier modeling technology, featuring the free CORO NAM Player and an interactive Plexi 20 amplifier interface.

Murphy Research releases open-source parametric NAM technology with adjustable amp controls, free Mac player, and capture and training tools for guitarists.

- Joe Pascual, Founder Murphy Research

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Murphy Research today announced the public release of an open-source parametric amplifier capture implementation for the Neural Amp Modeler (NAM) ecosystem. Building on pioneering PANAMA research, the technology enables supported amplifier controls to be adjusted within a single neural model, bringing greater flexibility to digital guitar tone creation.

As guitar manufacturers increasingly embrace neural amplifier modeling, Murphy Research is helping make parametric technology accessible to independent musicians, developers, and researchers without requiring proprietary hardware or expensive commercial software.

Beyond the Traditional Amp Capture

Traditional neural amplifier captures reproduce an amplifier at a particular combination of settings. Musicians seeking different tonal characteristics often need separate captures for different control positions.

Parametric neural modeling changes that experience by incorporating supported amplifier controls into the model itself. Guitarists can explore different settings within a single capture, bringing digital modeling closer to the interactive experience of adjusting a physical amplifier.

This advancement offers potential benefits for recording musicians, producers, performing guitarists, and developers creating next-generation audio software.

The technology's behavior depends on the model and its training data. Not every amplifier control is automatically supported.

Open-Source Technology Available Today

Murphy Research has made its implementation publicly available, including:

Parametric model format: A structure for neural amplifier models with adjustable parameters.

Capture and training tools: Resources for creating and training parametric amplifier captures.

Reference loader: An implementation supporting the parametric model format.

Free Mac player: An application for compatible Apple Silicon Macs that demonstrates interactive parametric modeling.

Example amplifier capture: A modified Marshall Origin 20 based on the Headfirst Plexi modification.

The open-source repository provides developers with access to the implementation and a foundation for experimentation, further research, and potential integration into future audio applications.

Rather than requiring musicians to purchase an entirely new modeling ecosystem, the project offers a freely accessible starting point for exploring parametric neural amplifier technology.

Why This Matters for the Guitar Industry

The release arrives during a period of growing interest in parametric amplifier modeling, with major guitar technology companies exploring increasingly interactive neural audio systems.

Murphy Research's contribution represents another important direction for the industry: making implementation tools publicly accessible so independent developers, researchers, and musicians can participate in advancing the technology.

Open-source access can encourage experimentation, independent testing, and collaboration while reducing barriers to exploring new modeling approaches.

The project builds on existing PANAMA research rather than claiming to originate the underlying concept of parametric neural amplifier modeling.

Where Engineering Meets Musical Experience

Murphy Research founder Joe Pascual brings more than 16 years of experience developing streaming technology, digital media platforms, and software systems.

He is also a lifelong guitarist who performs with the 3x award-winning band Phoenix5 (phoenix5live) and as lead guitarist for YALEO, The Ultimate Santana Experience, a national touring tribute at (santanaexperience).

His background combines sophisticated software engineering with firsthand experience performing, recording, and shaping guitar tone.

That perspective informs Murphy Research's approach: advanced technology should not remain confined to research laboratories or proprietary platforms. It should become accessible to musicians and developers who can experiment with it, challenge it, and help improve it.

Opening the Door to Future Innovation

The implementation lays the groundwork for more flexible recording workflows, interactive guitar software, and potential hardware applications.

While future integrations will require additional development and testing, the public release gives the broader audio community an opportunity to examine the technology and explore new possibilities.

At a time when the guitar industry is rapidly embracing neural amplifier modeling, the next frontier is not simply capturing great tone, but making that tone more expressive, adjustable, and accessible. Murphy Research believes open-source development can help accelerate this evolution by giving independent creators access to tools traditionally associated with proprietary commercial platforms. By sharing its implementation publicly, the company hopes to inspire new collaborations, encourage technical experimentation, and help shape a future where musicians have greater creative control over their digital sound.

Murphy Research's open-source parametric NAM implementation, development tools, and free player are available now.

Founder Joe Pascual is available for interviews, technical demonstrations, and discussions about the future of open-source guitar modeling.

Phoenix Gonzalez

Murphy Research

+1 310-424-0106

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Parametric Capture Is Here: One NAM File, Every Knob (Free Player + Open Source)

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Murphy Research Releases Open-Source Parametric Neural Amp Modeling Technology News Provided By Murphy Research November 19, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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