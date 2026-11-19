Togal team on a recent off-site in Panama

Attributes 2,991% Revenue Growth to Proprietary AI Built to Read Construction Blueprints

- Patrick Murphy, Togal founder & CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Togal announced today that it ranked number 27 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Togal grew 2,991% from 2022 to 2025.

Togal's founder and CEO, Patrick Murphy, credits the company's proprietary machine-vision models, trained on tens of millions of construction plans since 2019, and its deep roots in the construction industry, where its customers and most of its investors are the contractors, architects and developers who use the product every day, with the company's 2,991% revenue growth.

"Coming from a construction company, we never forget who we're building for. Blueprints are some of the hardest documents for AI to read, and close enough isn't good enough when you're pricing a building,” said Patrick Murphy, Togal founder & CEO.“Getting that right is why more than 10,000 users in 30 countries, including teams at 100 of the ENR Top 400 contractors, now rely on our models. This recognition belongs to our team and to the builders who keep pushing us to get better."

"The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership," said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets."

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

Togal grew out of Miami-based Coastal Construction, one of Florida's largest general contractors. Today, Togal cuts Coastal's preconstruction estimating work by about 65%, saving the company $3.2 million in 2025.

Results like that depend on accuracy. Blueprints are dense with symbols, scales and notation, which makes them difficult for general-purpose AI to interpret. To measure how well AI actually performs, Togal built and open-sourced Construction's Last Exam, a set of 33 real-world construction tasks. General-purpose models scored as low as 2%. Togal's models scored 97.7%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte* Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Togal

Based in Miami, Togal is an AI company building proprietary models specifically for the construction industry. Trained on a proprietary dataset of tens of millions of construction plans, one of the industry's largest labeled construction datasets, its patented machine-vision technology reads and understands construction drawings. Contractors use it to estimate, review and understand construction documents faster and more accurately. Togal is SOC 2 certified, reflecting its commitment to rigorous data security and privacy standards for construction information. Togal now serves more than 10,000 users across 30 countries, including 100 of the largest contractors in the U.S. The company's mission is to make construction faster, more accurate and more efficient, starting with the very first estimate. Learn more at togal.

Karen Pinkston

Catalyst Communications Group

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Togal Ranks 27th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 News Provided By Catalyst Communications Group November 19, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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