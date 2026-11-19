Brenda OBrien Team

HSOA Stronger Together Event

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brenda O'Brien, Realtorin Oro Valley, AZ, Associate Broker and Vice President with Long Realty Company and leader of the Brenda O'Brien Team, top-performing real estate group, attended HomeServices of America's invitation-only Stronger Together gathering October 26–28 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in America, O'Brien joined fellow top-performing agents for professional development, industry insights and relationship building.Stronger Together is HomeServices of America's annual gathering for top-performing agents, bringing together professionals and senior leadership from across its family of companies to celebrate achievement, exchange ideas and strengthen connections.The event brought together accomplished agents and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore strategies for serving buyers and sellers. The program included opening remarks from HomeServices of America President and CEO Chris Kelly and a keynote presentation by entrepreneur and author Jesse Itzler. The program also featured Shola Richards, Shasta Nelson and Olympic medalist Chaunté Lowe.Educational sessions featured David Childers of Keeping Current Matters, Brian Boero of 1000WATT and Jason Pantana of AI Marketing Academy. Topics included market communication, branding and artificial intelligence in real estate marketing. A live Stay Paid Podcast recording with hosts Josh Stike and Luke Acree featured Chris Kelly and Jimmy Burgess in a discussion about strategies working in today's real estate business.For O'Brien, listing agent in Oro Valley, AZ, the gathering provided an opportunity to strengthen professional connections and bring fresh ideas home to Southern Arizona. The emphasis on collaboration, marketing innovation and client relationships aligns with the Brenda O'Brien Team's hands-on approach to real estate.With more than 30 years of real estate experience, Brenda O'Brien, serves buyers and sellers throughout Oro Valley, Rancho Vistoso, Sun City Oro Valley, Dove Mountain, Canyon Pass, Marana, Northwest Tucson and the Catalina Foothills. Her boutique team combines local market knowledge, personalized guidance, skilled negotiation and comprehensive property marketing.About the Brenda O'Brien TeamThe Brenda O'Brien Team at Long Realty Company specializes in residential real estate, including luxury homes, golf communities, active adult communities and new construction throughout the greater Tucson area. Led by Brenda O'Brien, the team is committed to attentive service and helping clients make confident real estate decisions.

Brenda OBrien

Brenda O'Brien Team

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Brenda O'Brien is Among Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals in America & was Invited to HomeServices of America Event News Provided By Brenda O'Brien Team November 19, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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