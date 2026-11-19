Package and Slumberland Furniture announce a strategic partnership to enhance the home delivery experience.

Package - Specialized AI for Big & Bulky Last Mile

Package is recognized by the Home Furnishings Association as its 2026 Partner of the Year.

Jenny, the face of Package's platform: one AI agentic brain managing the customer journey from purchase to delivery.

A decade after Package set out to rebuild Big & Bulky delivery around specialized AI, leading home furnishings retailers are making it the new standard.

- Josh Priniski, VP Franchise and Digital Commerce for SlumberlandNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Package, the specialized AI platform for Big & Bulky Last Mile, today announced that Slumberland Furniture has selected its platform to run delivery across its corporate and franchise stores. Slumberland is a family-owned retailer with nearly six decades of history and more than 120 stores across the Midwest. It chose Package to raise the standard of customer care in the last mile while making delivery more efficient and reliable.Slumberland opened in Minnesota in 1967 as a single sleep store and built its name on taking care of customers. Each store sends out its own deliveries, at corporate and franchise locations alike. The company needed a platform that fits that model and carries its standard of care all the way to the customer's door.“We wanted to make delivery planning simpler for our teams and the experience better for our customers,” said Josh Priniski, VP of Franchise and Digital Commerce for Slumberland.“We evaluated many options, and Package was the clear choice. It lets us grow our efficiency and our delivery experience together, instead of trading one for the other.”Slumberland's decision reflects the problem Package was founded to solve ten years ago. A Big & Bulky delivery succeeds only when operations and the customer's delivery experience are managed as one, yet the systems behind them have always been separate, leaving teams siloed from each other and from the customer. Availability, home access and room readiness can make or break a delivery, and customers hold that information. Still, the industry standard has been to talk at customers: send a notice, set a long delivery window and expect them to wait.Package was built to give customers a voice. One specialized agentic AI brain manages customer communications and last-mile operations together. What customers share shapes the plan, and every change in the operation reaches them as a two-way conversation. Retailers no longer have to trade customer experience for operational excellence; they can raise both. Retailers using Package report up to 40% fewer failed deliveries, 30% higher capacity utilization, a 50% increase in Net Promoter Score and twice as many 5-star reviews.Slumberland's choice reflects a wider shift across the industry. The Home Furnishings Association, the home furnishings retail industry's leading trade association, named Package its 2026 Partner of the Year, a sign of how quickly retailers are making specialized AI the new standard for delivery. Slumberland joins leading retailers already on Package, from independent stores to some of the largest retail groups in North America, including Broad River Retail, Ivan Smith, FurnitureMart USA, Furniture and Appliance Mart (FAM), Big Sandy Superstore and Yale Appliance.At Slumberland, Package will connect route planning, live tracking, real-time communication between customers, drivers and dispatch, proof of delivery and post-delivery feedback in one platform. The companies plan a phased rollout across corporate and franchise stores.“When we started, putting the last mile and the customer experience in one AI brain was a contrarian idea,” said Ziv Fass, CEO and Co-founder of Package.“Today, leading retailers expect every delivery to strengthen the customer relationship and run more efficiently at the same time. Slumberland has always put its customers first, and now it's carrying that care all the way to the doorstep. We're proud to partner with them, and we'll keep raising the bar for what customer experience and operational excellence can achieve together.”The announcement coincides with a refreshed brand for Package, including a new logo and tagline:“People First. Last Mile.” The new identity reflects the company's focus on connection: breaking down the silos between retailers, their teams and their customers, and closing the Joy Gap between what customers expect from a delivery and what they actually experience. It also reinforces Package's position as the leading specialized AI platform for Big & Bulky Last Mile.About Slumberland FurnitureFounded in 1967, Slumberland Furniture is a family-owned furniture retailer with more than 120 stores across the Midwest. Its mission is to improve the life of each customer through its products, service and company values. Learn more at slumberland.About PackagePackage is the specialized AI platform for Big & Bulky Last Mile. Founded in 2016, it manages customer communications and delivery operations together in one agentic AI brain, from sale to doorstep to support. Leading retailers, including Slumberland, Broad River Retail, Ivan Smith and Yale Appliance, use Package to reduce failed deliveries, use capacity more effectively and strengthen customer relationships. The Home Furnishings Association named Package its 2026 Partner of the Year. Learn more at package.Media contact for PackageRachel Manor...+972.52.222.3672

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Slumberland Selects Package as Big & Bulky Retail Shifts to Specialized AI in the Last Mile News Provided By Package November 19, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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