MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reclaimed Slate Roofing intercepts century-old slate and clay tile before demolition, supplying matched material that closed quarries can no longer provide.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a slate roof comes off a church in Missouri or a school in Pennsylvania, most of it goes into a dumpster. The slate itself is usually fine. A well-made American roofing slate often gives a century or more of service, and the pieces coming off a 1910 roof have already proved they can do it. What has run out is not the stone. It is the places that cut it.Peach Bottom, on the Pennsylvania and Maryland line, produced a hard blue-black slate that has been out of production for decades. The Vermont and New York belts gave the country its unfading greens, purples, reds and mottled ranges. Buckingham County, Virginia produced the dense, mica-flecked black that never fades. Every one of those ranges sits on buildings across America right now, and when a restoration contractor needs forty pieces to close a gap, the quarry that made the original is no longer an option.Reclaimed Slate Roofing, the roofing arm of Bourgeois Materials, was built to stand in that gap. The company runs a salvage yard in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that does one thing before anything else: it buys old roofs. A demolition contractor calls. A church decides to re-roof. An estate changes hands. The yard takes the slate off, or takes delivery of it, and begins the work that decides whether the material ever reaches another building.That work is done largely by hand and by ear. Every piece is rung. A sound slate gives a clear tone, while one that is cracked or delaminating answers with a dull thud and goes to the reject stack. Pieces are culled for broken corners, punch damage and soft spots, then sorted by length, graded into thickness bands and stacked on edge by color. Typical yield from an incoming lot is sixty to eighty percent, which is a blunt way of saying that between a fifth and two fifths of any salvaged roof never makes the grade. Each pallet is photographed dry and wet, so a buyer sees the real color range rather than a catalog picture, and approves the batch before it ships.What the company will not do is as clearly defined as what it does. It does not sell synthetic or molded replicas. It does not wash, seal or re-dress the face of a slate, on the view that the patina is the product and cannot be manufactured. And it does not sell a near-miss. If nothing in the yard matches a customer's roof, the company says so and moves the job to sourcing rather than shipping something that will read as a repair from the street for the next fifty years.That last point is why reclaimed slate roofing has become the default specification on review-board and tax-credit work. Preservation reviewers test replacement material against the original for composition, design, color, texture and visual quality. Slate salvaged from the same quarry region as the original passes that test on its own terms. New material frequently cannot, and semi-weathering slate shows why. It is meant to change. A semi-weathering green drifts toward buff and tan across decades, so a freshly quarried green will not sit convincingly beside an eighty-year-old green field until it has had a decade of weather of its own.The same logic drives the company's clay business. The color in a clay tile is the fired body of the tile rather than a coating, so an eighty-year-old tile has not faded and will not. The reason to buy reclaimed clay roof tiles is profile. The molds, cambers and interlocks pressed before the war are not in production, and a modern tile set into a period field announces itself. The yard carries barrel, flat, interlocking and French profiles pulled from period roofs, with hip, ridge and rake fittings inventoried alongside the field tile from the same building, because fittings are the pieces that prove impossible to find later.Supply depends on a network rather than a catalog. The company is in weekly contact with demolition contractors, roofing crews, salvage yards and estate managers from Louisiana to New England, which is how rare colors and oversized twenty-four inch stock come onto the ground at all. Lead times are quoted bluntly. A common color in a common size can turn in two to four weeks. A rare color at volume can take a season, and buyers are told when it may not come at all.Material ships nationwide, crated and banded on edge, typically within three to seven business days of order confirmation, with free freight on orders over $999 in the continental United States. The yard sells trade-direct to contractors, architects and builders, and local customers are welcome to come and see a lot standing in person. For historic roof restoration work, the company asks for a slate off the building early, before the specification is issued, since a rare color at eighty squares is a sourcing project rather than a purchase.None of this scales the way a manufacturer scales. The yard can only sell what the demolition calendar gives it, and that is precisely the point. Every pallet that leaves Baton Rouge is a roof that was going to be thrown away, standing instead on a building that needed exactly that color.Reclaimed Slate Roofing is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and supplies salvaged slate, clay tile and architectural stone nationwide. For current availability, batch photographs and a delivered price, call 225-954-8393.Media contactReclaimed Slate RoofingBaton Rouge, Louisiana225-954-8393...

Emma Sivess

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Louisiana Salvage Yard Builds National Network to Save Slate From America's Vanishing Historic Roofs News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 17:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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