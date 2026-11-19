Ed O'Reilly, Vice Chairman, Ledgebrook

Veteran capital markets executive to lead capital strategy and partner with Founder and CEO Gage Caligaris as the technology-driven specialty insurer scales

- Ed O'Reilly, Vice Chairman, LedgebrookBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ledgebrook, the specialty insurance tech platform built on proprietary quantitative intelligence, today announced the appointment of Ed O'Reilly as Vice Chairman. O'Reilly, a former Partner at Citadel and member of its Executive Leadership Team, will lead Ledgebrook's capital strategy and structuring as the company enters its next phase of growth. He will also join Ledgebrook's Board of Directors.The appointment follows a period of strong growth. Ledgebrook recently raised $200 million in equity financing co-led by Allianz X and Rockefeller Capital Management. Separately, it agreed to enter a multi-year reinsurance agreement with Allianz Re. It also saw its carrier, Ledgebrook Specialty Insurance Company, obtain a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Financial Size Category of VIII by AM Best. The company is on track to surpass $1 billion in cumulative premium written since it began writing business in 2023.As Vice Chairman, O'Reilly will oversee the design and sequencing of Ledgebrook's long-term capital architecture across equity, debt and reinsurance, and work with Caligaris and the leadership team on building the organization for scale."Ed is a proven operator who has built and scaled a wide range of businesses over his career. He knows what it takes to grow with discipline through hypergrowth," said Gage Caligaris, Founder and CEO of Ledgebrook. "His operating strength, capital markets expertise and partnership will be invaluable as we build Ledgebrook into an insurance company designed to compound for decades.""The most enduring financial franchises combine deep domain expertise, quantitative firepower and analytics, top talent, and a fully integrated technology platform that compounds with scale," said O'Reilly. "Ledgebrook is building exactly that in specialty insurance, with the underwriting discipline to sustain it through cycles. I've spent my career institutionalizing and scaling businesses, and I'm excited to partner with Gage and the board on building the capital foundation for Ledgebrook's next chapter."O'Reilly brings 36 years of experience in capital markets and alternative investments. At Citadel, he was a member of the Executive Leadership Team and Portfolio Committee and responsible for the firm's relationships with institutional investors globally during a period of exceptional growth. He began his career at The O'Connor Partnership in Chicago and has lived and worked in Singapore, Zurich and London. He currently serves as an advisor to and board member of Kline Hill Partners, alongside TA Associates, the Boston-based private equity firm. He also serves on the Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board and is a Trustee of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments. He holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a BA from Miami University.About LedgebrookLedgebrook is a specialty insurance tech platform. It sits between the brokers who need coverage for hard-to-place risks and the capital that backs them, running on proprietary technology it built from the ground up. Founded in Boston in 2022 by Gage Caligaris, a Harvard mathematician and actuary, Ledgebrook writes general liability, professional liability and specialty coverage through wholesale brokers. In August 2026, AM Best assigned its carrier, Ledgebrook Specialty Insurance Company, a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Financial Size Category of VIII, completing Ledgebrook's transition to a full-stack platform. The company employs around 300 people, including some 80 underwriters and 50 engineers.

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Ledgebrook Expands Leadership with Appointment of Former Citadel Partner Ed O'Reilly as Vice Chairman News Provided By Catchfire PR Ltd November 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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