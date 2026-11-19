MENAFN - EIN Presswire) For 35 years, the Houston firm has held Texas's toughest commercial and civil sites in place, and Gulf Coast demand keeps climbing.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every construction project in Texas eventually comes down to the same question. Once the grading is finished and the equipment rolls off, will the ground stay where it is supposed to? For 35 years, Allied Hydromulch has answered that question for some of the state's largest commercial developments, roadway jobs and industrial sites. Three and a half decades in, the company is as busy as it has ever been.Erosion control is the quiet part of construction, and that is part of the point. It is the work that keeps a finished site from washing into a storm drain after the first hard rain. On the Gulf Coast, where an afternoon can drop several inches of water and hurricane season arrives on schedule every summer, getting it wrong is costly. Allied Hydromulch built its name by getting it right, job after job, on sites where a callback is not an option.Founded in 1990 and based in the Houston area, the company has grown from a regional hydromulching outfit into a full erosion and sediment control specialist that general contractors across Texas keep on speed dial. Its crews have stabilized millions of square feet of disturbed ground, from subdivision slopes and detention ponds to highway shoulders and wide commercial pads. Steady, dependable commercial erosion control in Texas has become the backbone of the business, and the phone keeps ringing because superintendents know the crew shows up, hits the spec, and leaves a site that passes inspection.Range is what sets the company apart. Plenty of landscapers can spread seed and hope for rain. Allied Hydromulch matches the method to the site. On gentle ground that needs fast, affordable cover, the answer is often straightforward hydroseeding for large commercial sites. On steep grades and drainage channels, where water moves fast and failure is not an option, the crew reaches for heavier systems like bonded fiber matrix for slope stabilization, Flexterra high performance growth medium, and erosion control blankets rated for severe slopes. The same team handles native grass and wildflower seeding for restoration work, bank stabilization along waterways, and the stormwater pollution prevention measures that keep a project compliant from first cut to final closeout.That breadth matters more every year. Texas keeps building, and every new warehouse, interchange and master planned community leaves bare soil that engineers, regulators and the weather all expect to be covered quickly and correctly. A site that fails an inspection can stall a schedule. A slope that slides after a storm can cost a developer far more than the seeding ever would have. Contractors have learned that the cheapest erosion control is the kind that works the first time, and that is the standard Allied Hydromulch has held to since 1990.The company's longevity is its own kind of proof. Crews, equipment and products have come and gone across the industry, but Allied Hydromulch has stayed, adapting its methods as specifications tightened and storm seasons grew heavier. Today its trucks are a familiar sight on commercial and civil jobs from Houston and Galveston out through Fort Bend, Montgomery and Chambers counties, and increasingly on larger projects across the state."Our work is finished the day nobody notices it," a company spokesperson said. "If the grass comes in, the slope holds and the inspector signs off, we have done our job. Thirty five years of doing exactly that is what gets a contractor to call us again on the next one."Demand shows no sign of slowing. Population growth, new industrial and logistics construction, and a run of active storm seasons have pushed erosion and sediment control higher on every builder's checklist. Allied Hydromulch is meeting it the way it always has, by sending experienced crews to difficult sites and standing behind the result. For a company whose entire job is making sure things stay exactly where they are put, staying power turns out to be the whole story.Allied Hydromulch is a Houston area erosion and sediment control contractor serving commercial, civil and industrial clients across Texas with hydromulching, hydroseeding, slope and bank stabilization, erosion control blankets, native seeding and stormwater compliance. The company can be reached at 281-482-8212 or..., or online at alliedhydromulch.

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Allied Hydromulch Marks 35 Years as the Erosion Control Team Texas Builders Call First News Provided By Unlimited Content November 19, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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