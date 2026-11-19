Webinar Cover Photo

This educational session explores where portable ppb-level measurements can add value alongside existing hydrazine safety and monitoring systems.

- Galen GeorgeCAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hydrazine monitoring is an important part of aerospace and launch operations, but different situations can call for different types of information. From propellant transfer and fueling to maintenance and suspected leak investigations, safety teams must determine which monitoring methods are appropriate for the task at hand.To help engineers, industrial hygienists, and safety professionals better understand these considerations, Interscan Corporation is hosting an upcoming educational webinar, "PPB-Level Hydrazine Monitoring in Hazardous Locations: When Personal Alarms Aren't Enough."The webinar will examine practical hydrazine monitoring scenarios and the role that portable, trace-level measurements can play in supporting established safety procedures.Personal alarms and fixed detection systems remain essential components of hydrazine safety programs. However, some situations call for more targeted measurements, particularly when teams need to investigate a specific location, evaluate equipment connections, or observe changing conditions during an operation.The webinar will explore how these different monitoring approaches work together and why selecting the right measurement method matters.Real Applications, Practical ConsiderationsUsing examples drawn from launch and aerospace operations, the session will examine seven common monitoring applications, including:- Propellant storage and transfer- Fueling and system pressurization- Post-fueling and pre-launch activities- Maintenance and equipment servicing- Suspected hydrazine releases and leak investigations- Emergency response and clearance evaluation- Routine inspections and post-maintenance verificationAttendees will also learn about the technical considerations that influence field measurements, including ppb-level sensitivity, active sampling, instrument portability, hazardous-location certifications, real-time concentration trends, and data logging.Rather than focusing on a single instrument or monitoring method, the discussion will emphasize how different technologies provide different types of information and how those measurements can support better-informed operational decisions.A Closer Look at Portable Hydrazine DetectionThe approximately 40-minute webinar will conclude with an introduction and demonstration of Interscan's GASD IS, a portable, intrinsically safe gas detection instrument designed for applications that require sensitive hydrazine measurements in appropriately classified hazardous locations.The demonstration will illustrate how portable monitoring capabilities can complement existing fixed and personal detection systems during authorized field investigations and maintenance activities.A question-and-answer session will give participants an opportunity to explore monitoring considerations relevant to their own facilities and operations.Who Should Attend?The webinar is intended for industrial hygienists, EHS professionals, aerospace and propulsion engineers, launch and fueling personnel, military aviation safety teams, maintenance managers, emergency responders, and others responsible for hydrazine handling and monitoring.Whether evaluating an existing monitoring program or considering additional capabilities for a specific application, participants will gain practical insight into the questions that should guide instrument selection and field measurement procedures.Webinar RegistrationSafety professionals, engineers, and operations teams interested in attending are encouraged to register.View Webinar Details and Register HereAbout Interscan CorporationInterscan Corporation develops gas detection and monitoring instrumentation for industrial, safety, and specialized applications. Its monitoring solutions are used by organizations where accurate information about hazardous gases is an important part of protecting personnel and supporting safe operations.

Galen George

Interscan Corporation

+1 360-839-8835

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

When Hydrazine Monitoring Requires a Closer Look: Interscan Announces Educational Webinar News Provided By Interscan Corporation November 19, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.