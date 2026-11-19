SakerWeb Control Panel

New UK service replaces WordPress with fast, secure, plugin-free sites that owners update by simply describing the change, with URLs and rankings kept.

- Adrian Mardlin, Founder, APM Internet LtdWENDOVER, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SakerWeb, a new service from UK internet company APM Internet Ltd, has launched to move small business websites off WordPress and onto fast, lightweight sites that owners can update simply by describing the change they want.For many small businesses, WordPress has become a maintenance job rather than a website. Plugins need updating, security patches pile up, and a public login page attracts constant attack. SakerWeb removes all of that. Sites are served as plain, prebuilt pages with photos sized for display, so they load quickly on phones, and there are no plugins, no updates to manage and no public login. Owners work through the SakerWeb console instead.Changes by requestRather than learning a page builder, customers describe what they want to an assistant, which applies the change in a live preview. Pages can also be edited through a simple form, and unpublished changes can be undone. Designs can be switched later, and that change can be reversed too.Migration that keeps search rankingsSakerWeb imports existing WordPress sites, including WooCommerce shops, as well as sites built with Wix or plain HTML. Every word of a migrated page is checked against the original, and pages, posts and products keep their existing addresses, so search rankings and inbound links are preserved. Deleted pages can be redirected to a page of the owner's choosing. Contact forms move across too, with messages stored in the console and emailed to the owner, and spam filtered without a captcha. WooCommerce shops become a product catalogue with "Enquire" buttons.Businesses that don't yet have a website can describe what they need and have a first draft produced for them.Already liveSites already relaunched on SakerWeb include a golf tour, a property inspection firm, a jewellery designer, an off-licence, an email company and a graphologist."Most small businesses don't want a website platform; they want a website that works and doesn't need looking after," said Adrian Mardlin, founder of APM Internet Ltd. "For a brochure site, WordPress has become mostly overhead: plugins, updates and security worries. SakerWeb gives owners a fast, secure site they can change just by asking, without losing the search rankings they've built up."Pricing and availabilitySakerWeb is available now. The Core plan costs £72 a year (ex VAT) and includes 10GB of storage, 1TB of monthly transfer and up to 200 imported pages. The Plus plan costs £144 a year (ex VAT) with 100GB of storage, 10TB of monthly transfer and up to 1,000 imported pages. A Full Package, covering domains, email and an AI chatbot through partners, is also available.New customers can try SakerWeb free for up to 60 days, with payment starting only when the site goes live, and a limited-time launch offer gives 50% off the first year.Full details are at sakerweb.About SakerWebSakerWeb is a trading name of APM Internet Ltd, registered in England and Wales (No. 04601087). APM Internet has provided internet services since 2002, including business email hosting through The Very Good Email Company. Its founder, Adrian Mardlin, co-founded Nildram, one of the UK's original internet service providers.

Adrian Mardlin

APM Internet Ltd

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SakerWeb Launches to Move Small Business Websites Off WordPress News Provided By APM Internet Ltd November 19, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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