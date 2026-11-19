Tyson & Mendes, LLP

- Robert F. Tyson Jr., Founding Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson Jr. has been inducted into Insurance Business America's 2026 Hall of Fame. The annual honor recognizes industry veterans with at least 35 years in insurance who have shown lasting leadership, mentorship, and impact.

Tyson founded Tyson & Mendes in 2002 with Patrick Mendes. The firm has grown from a two-person shop into a national firm of over 300 lawyers and more than 600 employees serving 24 states with 31 offices. Tyson's impact through the insurance defense industry has been as deep as it broad; his legal expertise, business acumen, and innovative approach continue to remake the industry.

In a landmark case, Tyson argued and won Howell v. Hamilton Meats before the California Supreme Court, a decision that has saved insurers and defendants more than $10 billion a year. The win earned him California Lawyer of the Year honors from the California Bar Magazine.

Following the Howell victory, Tyson turned his focus to Nuclear Verdicts® (a term he trademarked) and set out to give the industry tools to stop them. He wrote the Amazon #1 bestseller, Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, a first-of-its-kind playbook that shared the firm's trial strategies with the entire defense bar in 2020. In 2025, he and National Managing Partner Cayce E. Lynch released the sequel, Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, which draws on a groundbreaking analysis of 100 real Nuclear Verdicts® to reveal the pattern driving these disproportionate awards, and the blueprint to stop them. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, Tyson co-founded Apex Defense Consulting to deliver on-demand educational, community, and consulting services to the defense industry, and Insurtech company, Schaefer City Technologies to identify Nuclear Verdicts® before they happen.

“I am honored by this recognition, and proud of all we have built at Tyson & Mendes. I am committed to doing things differently, even if I fail. Failure does not scare me, in part because of the incredible people who have built alongside me these past three decades. Nothing meaningful gets done alone. My guiding principle is to Be a Good Human, and everything else follows.” said Tyson.

“Bob and I started this firm together, working out of our homes, and he has been the same person from day one: bold, generous, and always thinking about what's best for the people around him,” said Founding Partner Patrick Mendes.“He has never been afraid to do the hard, unconventional thing and this recognition reflects that.”

“Bob shares everything he knows, even with competitors,” said National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch.“He believes the industry is stronger for it, and it shows in the results. He works hard to achieve big ideas, and that willingness to challenge and strive has paid off. To say this honor is well deserved is an understatement.”

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 24 states with 31 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and has an extensive trial bench of attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit .

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Ashley Fetyko

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

+1 858-257-0103

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Tyson & Mendes Founding Partner Robert Tyson Inducted into Insurance Business America's 2026 Hall of Fame News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP November 19, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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