Owner-first overlanding festival returns in 2027; tickets on sale now at 2026 prices

- Josh Ehren, Chief Growth Officer of Storyteller OverlandBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Storyteller Overland's first STO Fest drew 475 people and 210 vehicles to Lasertown in Johnson Valley, California, Oct. 15-18. Gibson Guitars and Mercedes-Benz presented the four-day overlanding and live music festival, which Storyteller built to celebrate the owners who have already said yes to adventure and help them make even stronger connections with their people.Key takeaways- STO Fest drew 475 people and 210 vehicles to Johnson Valley, California, Oct. 15-18, 2026.- STO Fest was built for people already out exploring: to celebrate them, connect them with like-minded adventurers and keep them going.- Ozomatli, Blackberry Smoke and the Struts headlined three nights on the Gibson Stage.- STO Fest returns Oct. 14-17, 2027. Tickets are on sale at 2026 prices for a limited time at stofest.Built for the people who“say yes”The festival brought together STORYTELLER owners and fellow adventurers who have already made the leap, giving them four days to swap stories, learn from each other, make new friends and plan the next trip together.“STO Fest is about celebrating the people who already said yes and giving them every reason to keep going, together,” said Josh Ehren, Chief Growth Officer of Storyteller Overland.“Our tagline ends with 'Tell Better Stories,' and for four days at STO Fest, we watched our owners do exactly that. Every campsite had one: the couple who met another family and are already planning a trip together, the first-timer who got adopted by a group of veterans before the sun went down. Those moments are what this whole thing is built on, and they'll be told around campfires long after the dust settles in Johnson Valley.”Ozomatli headlined Oct. 15, Blackberry Smoke on Oct. 16 and the Struts on Oct. 17. The Western States, Jared James Nichols and Black Sabbitch opened. The Dusty Bunch, a band of Storyteller Overland employees that includes CEO Neil Grimmer, also performed.Daytime programming was designed to bring owners together, with Learning Labs, a Vendor Village, demo drives in Storyteller vehicles and LiveWire electric motorcycles, and Mojave mini donkeys. Food, water, showers and restrooms were available on site.A recap video is available on YouTube at .What owners saidDick Pfeifer, who has traveled the country in his Storyteller MODE van for three years, said the festival was focused on“helping us, as van owners, build a community.”“Being a digital nomad and traveling the country can be very intimidating,” he said.“Knowing that I have friends, peers and the community behind me everywhere I go is just truly something special.”STO Fest will return Oct. 14-17, 2027. Tickets are on sale at 2026 prices for a limited time at stofest.Frequently asked questionsWhat is STO Fest?STO Fest is a four-day overlanding and live music festival hosted by Storyteller Overland to celebrate and connect its community of owners and fellow adventurers. Storyteller Overland is a Birmingham, Alabama, maker of MODE adventure vans and GXV adventure trucks. The first STO Fest took place Oct. 15-18, 2026, at Lasertown in Johnson Valley, California.Do you need a Storyteller vehicle to attend?No. STO Fest celebrates STORYTELLER owners and welcomes anyone who shares a love of adventure, whether they arrive in a Storyteller vehicle or not. Tickets and event details are available at stofest.About Storyteller OverlandFounded in 2018 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller Overland designs, engineers and builds adventure vehicles and gear, including MODE adventure vans and GXV adventure trucks. The company's mission is to inspire and equip a growing community of adventurers with the gear, resources and mindset to“live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories,” and it serves the STORYTELLER owners group, a diverse and welcoming community united by a love of adventure. Learn more at storytelleroverland.

Mirjam Lippuner

Get Ink DIY

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Storyteller Overland STO Fest draws 475 people and 210 adventure vehicles to Johnson Valley, Calif. News Provided By Get Ink DIY November 19, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.